After heavy overnight rain, conditions were always going to be tricky for batting in Hailsham’s Division 3 East match at home to Little Common Ramblers.

The Ramblers made the most of winning a crucial toss, sending Hailsham in on a damp, bowler-friendly surface.

What followed was a disciplined and incisive bowling display from Little Common, coupled with some loose shot selection from Hailsham, as they were bundled out for just 88 in 25.4 overs.

The tone was set early by Varun Khullar, who removed both openers Jake Hainsworth and Ollie McDonald cheaply. Both batters edged loose drives to Chris Meredith, who held on to a pair of catches in the slips.

Little Common Ramblers celebrate bowling out Hailsham for 88

A brief counter-attack came from Jason Tibble (22 off 29) and later Tom McDonald (19 off 23), but neither managed to convert their starts into anything substantial.

Renay Meadows was the standout bowler with 4 for 17, regularly challenging the stumps and extracting enough from the surface to force errors. He was ably supported by Kaleb Auld (2 for 10), whose miserly spell included two key wickets, and Eddie Lemmon, who chipped in with 2 for 9.

Despite a few starts from the middle order, a series of soft dismissals including two ducks and three single-digit scores meant Hailsham never looked likely to post a competitive total. They were bowled out for 88, with only 2 runs coming from extras.

Chasing a modest target, Little Common endured a brief wobble, losing three wickets in the space of just one run from 29 for no loss to 30 for 3.

Chris Meredith got the innings going with a fluent 16 before falling to a sharp catch by Jason Tibble. James Bellett then struck again immediately to remove Malcolm Johnson, and Jon Meredith fell shortly after to Joe Clarkson, assisted by one of the most outstanding slip catches to be seen at the recreation ground, one handed with the quickest of reactions.

However, any hopes Hailsham had of a dramatic comeback were swiftly shut down by Tom Crathern, who anchored the chase with a patient unbeaten 36 off 79 balls. He was well supported by Mark Hopkinson, whose 28 not out from 37 balls included five boundaries and ensured a comfortable finish.

In a match heavily influenced by conditions, Little Common’s bowlers used the moisture in the pitch expertly, while Hailsham contributed to their own downfall with a series of soft dismissals.

With the bat, Tom Crathern's steady hand and Hopkinson’s aggression ensured there were no further hiccups after the early mini-collapse.