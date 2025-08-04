In a closely contested Sussex Cricket League Division 3 East match at Hailsham Recreation Ground, Glynde & Beddingham CC secured a 16-run victory over Hailsham CC.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Hailsham's bowlers faced a strong opening partnership from Glynde & Beddingham.

Archie Hall was the star of the show, scoring a commanding 59 runs off 60 balls, including ten fours and a six.

After he was dismissed, the Glynde innings continued to build steadily with contributions from multiple players. Robert Mouland added a solid 30, and George Burton-Durham finished with an unbeaten 25 to help his team reach a total of 221 for 8 from their 45 overs.

Tom McDonald of Hailsham CC

For Hailsham, Ollie McDonald and Diesel Hallett were the most effective bowlers, each taking two wickets. McDonald was particularly economical, conceding just 33 runs from his nine overs.

Chasing 222 for victory, Hailsham's chase got off to a difficult start, losing three early wickets with only 16 runs on the board. However, a brilliant partnership between Jake Hainsworth and Tom McDonald brought them back into the game.

Hainsworth made a well-crafted 54, while McDonald anchored the innings with a superb 77 runs from 101 balls, featuring eight fours and two sixes.

Despite their efforts, Hailsham's middle and lower order struggled to maintain momentum after the departure of the two set batsmen. Louis Barron was the standout bowler for Glynde & Beddingham, claiming four crucial wickets for 49 runs.

Will Burton-Durham also contributed significantly with three wickets, which ultimately sealed the win for his team. Hailsham was eventually bowled out for 205 in the 45th over, falling just short of their target. Well played Tom McDonald for picking up the S Lyons Electrical player of the match award.

Hailsham are sixth and host Lindfield this Saturday.