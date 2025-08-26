Ollie McDonalds - MoM for Hailsham CC

Hailsham CC’s 1st XI hosted Crowhurst Park on a sunny afternoon – and took the chance to secure their Division 3 East status with two games to spare.

After losing the toss, Hailsham were delighted when Crowhurst Park chose to bat first, a decision that played into Hailsham’s strength of chasing totals this season.

Crowhurst got off to a strong start, reaching 40-0 before a brilliant over from Anthony (3-59) brought two quick wickets, including a fantastic one-handed slip catch by Simon Dunning.

Joseph Clarkson (1-31) then bowled a tight spell, keeping the pressure on the visitors. However, Crowhurst Park showed great resilience, with Bradley Payne (121 off 117) dominating the bowlers and finding the boundary consistently.

He was well supported by Thomas Powell (50 off 62) before Anthony returned to break the partnership. With a strong finish from Payne, Crowhurst Park posted a challenging total of 254-6 in their 45 overs.

Hailsham knew the fast outfield and excellent pitch made the target very chaseable but that a good start was essential. Openers Hainsworth and McDonald provided exactly that, with McDonald reaching a blistering fifty off just 27 balls.

After 15 overs, Hailsham were cruising at 115-0, leaving Crowhurst Park to believe they would have to bowl the hosts out to win.

Wickets began to fall as Crowhurst Park’s main bowler, Nick Peters (3-47), caused trouble with his googly, claiming two LBWs in quick succession. But with Ollie McDonald still at the crease and Harry Chatfield coming in, Hailsham remained confident.

McDonald continued his brutal assault, reaching a magnificent century in just 75 balls.

The match took a turn when McDonald was run out for 125 (93), an innings that included 18 fours and 5 sixes and set up the chase perfectly. As Hailsham wickets continued to fall, the pressure mounted, leaving them needing 14 runs from the final three overs.

With Chatfield at the crease, victory was never in doubt. Needing just three runs to win in the final over, Chatfield hit a glorious six over the bowler's head to seal the win, finishing on a brilliant 56 not out (59 balls), his second half-century in as many games.

With this crucial 30-point win, Hailsham secured their spot in Division 3 East for next season and will look to finish the season strongly.

The S Lyons Electrical player of the match went to Ollie McDonald for a welcome return to form.