Hailsham cricketers celebrate season of success

Hailsham Cricket Club hosted their annual dinner and dance at Wellshurst Golf Club.

A wonderful evening was had by all as they celebrated the successes of the 2024 season and honoured those who excelled.

They welcomed 101 members to the sit-down dinner and awards, with a further 17 attending the dance and drinks later in the evening.

The club proudly won nine trophies across various competitions and teams this year, and it was lovely to see everyone looking smart in their club ties and formal attire to celebrate these successes.

Molly Crosbie, Roses players player, with Hollie Young

Awards were handed out by Harry Chatfield, the chairman, and the big three deserve special congratulations: Molly Crosbie – Roses Player of the Season; Jason Tibble – Players’ Player of the Season; Hollie Young – Club Person of the Year.

DJ Leepy provided fantastic entertainment, ensuring the evening was full of energy and enjoyment – a night to remember for the club and the perfect way to seal off 2024.

The club look forward to the battle and challenge of the 2025 season with preparation already in full swing for the new season.

If you would be interested in joining the club as a player, official or sponsor, get in contact on 07980 146841 or Hailshamc[email protected]