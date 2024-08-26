Hamilton's a hit with Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horley’s Naomi Hamilton has been playing county cricket for the first time this season, representing Sussex Girls Under-13A.

Hamilton’s best performance came against Berkshire at a one-day festival held near Reading on August 4, when she blasted 64 off 44 balls, including 11 fours. Sussex lost that match by 13 runs despite Hamilton’s endeavours, but they beat Oxfordshire and Dorset at the same festival.

She made a strong start to her Sussex career, scoring 23 and taking two wickets for 17 runs in her first match in July, a one-run win over Berkshire. She then scored 13 in a draw against Lord’s Youth, and against Kent on August 12 Hamilton scored 17 not out and took one for four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamilton was selected for the Sussex Pathway squad two years ago and goes to Brighton fortnightly for training sessions. “Sussex have been very welcoming and I have been enjoying it. They really promote kindness among the players,” says the 13-year-old.

Naomi Hamilton has been playing for Sussex Under-13s.

She first took up the game with Horley Cricket Club when she was about eight. “She went along to a trial session and she got into it quite quickly,” says her dad, Chris. “As a family, we had no idea about cricket, but she wanted to do it. She tried lots of other sports too. It’s a very friendly club and our team manager Dan Spalding is fantastic.”

Hamilton is an all-rounder. “I look forward to batting the most, but the part I most enjoy is being out on the pitch and being involved,” she says.

This season she has played alongside the boys in Horley’s Under-14s and Under-12s teams – girls are allowed to play one year lower than their actual age-group when they are in boys’ teams. She has also played regularly for Horley Women this season and last, and scored 62 not out for them against Walton-on-Thames earlier in the summer. She has turned out for the Sunday Strollers a couple of times, playing alongside men and women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Playing for Horley Women is really good,” she says. “I thought I would struggle a bit as there are older, stronger women playing but it’s been all right. They made me welcome.”

Hamilton also enjoys playing rugby and hockey, and turns out for Horley Hockey Club’s women’s team during the winter. Now, the family are hoping she will make the cut and be involved with Sussex cricket again next season.

“They have a smaller group every year so we just keep hoping she gets picked again,” says Chris.