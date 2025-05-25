Hampshire hammered: Carson spins Sussex to first away victory of County Championship season

Jack Carson’s five-wicket haul wrapped up a simple three-day victory for Sussex over Hampshire as they won on the road for the first time in the Rothesay County Championship this season.

Off spinner Carson found turn, bounce and a bagful of Hampshire wickets as he ripped through three of the four remaining batters to pick up five for 26 – his best of the campaign.

Hampshire were bowled out for 165, and despite Oli Carter falling, Tom Haines and Tom Alsop easily knocked off the 23 runs needed to take them past the winning line before lunch.

Sussex’s third win of their return to Division One came with 20 points, to keep tabs on the leading title contenders.

Jack Carson of Sussex leads the team from the field after taking 5-26 from 10 overs in the Hampshire second innings | Picture by Neil Marshall

Sussex all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice said: “It is a massive win for us especially coming off the back of some heavy defeats away from home. To come here and play the way we did was huge for us and a confidence booster.

“There is a sense of responsibility [with Ollie Robinson and Daniel Hughes missing] that other players gain. Ollie has been fantastic for many years and is an international level bowler and Dan’s been so good since he’s come over and been phenomenal.

“When you lose two players of that quality, who are settled in the team, so there is an onus on others stepping up and performing.

“It was great to see players who have deserved more of a chance taking it. I think we have started the season really well and took that into the T20s, and there is a lot of cross over with the T20 squad."

Hampshire began the day trailing by 29 runs, they had only whittled that down to 15 before Brad Wheal turned Carson around the corner to leg slip.

There was a mini-flash point when James Fuller and bowler Nathan McAndrew collided during a single. Liam Dawson wasn’t impressed, although the umpires calmed things quickly.

Dawson took the hosts into a slender lead, his two accompanied by a huge cheer, but just 10 runs later he tried to ride Carson’s turn, but tickled behind to John Simpson.

Dawson had been the main hope for Hampshire to test Sussex, but his exit for 48 saw Kyle Abbott edge to slip three balls later.

Henry Crocombe put Hampshire out of their misery when John Turner prodded a short ball to short leg.

Dawson managed to get Carter’s edge but it was a rare moment of joy as Sussex ticked off the runs in under 15 minutes.

It was a particularly revered victory for the visitors, with strike bowler Ollie Robinson rested with an ankle injury and overseas opener Daniel Hughes absent awaiting the birth of his first child.

Captain John Simpson had noted his side had “punched above expectation” so far this season. They leapfrogged Hampshire with the win, and also kept in touching distance of the title pacesetters.

Simpson’s third century of the season, in a 173-run stand with Fynn Hudson-Prentice, was the difference in the match, while Crocombe’s first appearance of the season was a huge success – four explosive wickets in the first innings were followed by a tidy two for 44 in the second.

For Hampshire, it was their first home defeat in the Championship since July 2023, with this only their fourth loss at Utilita Bowl since April 2019.

Although this fixture was the first between the two south coast counties in a decade, Sussex have still only lost once on this ground in 10 red ball outings – 20 years ago.

Hampshire have endured a rollercoaster trio of matches heading into the Vitality Blast portion of the season.

A dismal performance against Nottinghamshire was followed by a sensational victory at Edgbaston, which relighted excitement of a potential title charge, only for a seven session mauling.

Their six batting bonus points in the first block is only better than bottom-side Worcestershire, with only Ben Brown of the regulars to average over 40. Only he and Nick Gubbins have recorded centuries.

They didn’t get a batting point in this match, and only took three points from a dire week.

