Hastings 'buzzing' to be back in Premier Division after securing promotion against Eastbourne

Seaver Cowley (pictured batting) took 4-31 in their pormotion-clinching win over Eastbourne | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Skipper Harry Scowen says his Hastings side are buzzing to be back in the Premier Division after securing promotion with a win against Eastbourne.

Hastings now need just five points against St James this Saturday to claim the title after every other game last weekend was abandoned due to rain, including title rivals West Chiltington.

And skipper Scowen is delighted to have won and gained promotion back to the top division, especially after what happened last season. “We are all buzzing to be returning back to the premier league straight away,” he said.

"It was heart-breaking last year coming so close, and winning more games than is normally required to keep you in the league. The recruitment over the winter bringing Freddie [Hulbert] and Shawn [Johnson] was huge, offering huge amounts of experience, control and ultimately talent, whilst seeing our younger players develop further and become key contributors.

"The real positive has been the amount of different people contributing over the season, the wickets have been shared and different people have stood up with the bat on numerous occasions.

"It is massive for the club to be in the premier league, and huge for East Sussex - we hope to be able to cement ourselves as a premier league side again for many years. For me, in my second year as captain it has been brilliant to be part of a team that has bought into a brilliant culture where we all work hard for each other and genuinely enjoy our saturdays, those foundations have made this season incredibly enjoyable and hopefully will give us momentum going into what will be a challenging year in 2026.”

Hastings beat Eastbourne by four wickets to claim the win. Scowen said: “Saturday was almost perfect, losing the toss and being asked to bowl was great for us and something we feel confident doing. Dr. Freddie Hulbert and Seaver Cowley bowled beautifully up top, keeping it tight and building pressure.

"Seaver dismissed Jacob Smith crucially and was the start of an interesting approach from Eastbourne that never took the game away from us. Jason Finch bowled well on his return as did Shawn Johnson and Iden McCleave.

“As ever this season we fielded brilliantly, and is certainly part the reason we are where we are in the league. In return, we lost Caleb Laloo early as I was joined by Tom Gillespie. We rebuilt well and put ourselves in a brilliant position if the rain came.

"Tom went for a brilliant 40 odd before Shawn came in and as he often does, score quickly and take the game away from Eastbourne. I was then dismissed needing less than 20 where we had a mini collapse but still ahead of the rate before the rain was due. Eventually we got over the line, with the news of West Chilts being off and now only needing 5 points to confirm the title at home to St James next week.”