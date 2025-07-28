Hastings Priory CC are just 13 points behind Sussex League Division 2 leaders West Chilts after returning to winning ways at home to Buxted Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priory scored 233 after being put into bat at Horntye – then bowled out Buxted for 151 to win by 82 runs as Shawn Johnson took six wickets.

It keeps Priory nestled in second place ahead of the weekend’s visit to Mayfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priory skipper Harry Scowen said: “We were wery pleased to get another 30 points on the board.

Hastings Priory in action v Mayfield in May - they face them again, at Mayfield, next weekend (Aug 2)

"Losing the toss (yet again) and being stuck into bat didn’t bother us as we knew a used Horntye wicket would start to break up and it would be tricky to score in the second innings.

“Caleb Laloo and Seaver Cowley both played nicely for 60-odd each with everyone else chipping in around them to get us up to 233 in our 53 overs – a score we thought was above par.

“In return Freddie Hulbert bowled incredibly well for no reward and Adam Barton took the first wicket in the second over of the innings. Buxted managed to steady the ship and put on a good partnership for the second wicket without applying too much pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shawn Johnson came on bowling off-spin and was devastating taking six wickets, whilst Adam returned to bowl his left-arm spin and took four, eventually bowling Buxted out with overs to spare.

“It was a very pleasing performance and one that keeps us in the race. Now we travel to Mayfield in the penultimate red ball game of the season.”