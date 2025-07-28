Hastings Priory beat Buxted to maintain promotion push
Priory scored 233 after being put into bat at Horntye – then bowled out Buxted for 151 to win by 82 runs as Shawn Johnson took six wickets.
It keeps Priory nestled in second place ahead of the weekend’s visit to Mayfield.
Priory skipper Harry Scowen said: “We were wery pleased to get another 30 points on the board.
"Losing the toss (yet again) and being stuck into bat didn’t bother us as we knew a used Horntye wicket would start to break up and it would be tricky to score in the second innings.
“Caleb Laloo and Seaver Cowley both played nicely for 60-odd each with everyone else chipping in around them to get us up to 233 in our 53 overs – a score we thought was above par.
“In return Freddie Hulbert bowled incredibly well for no reward and Adam Barton took the first wicket in the second over of the innings. Buxted managed to steady the ship and put on a good partnership for the second wicket without applying too much pressure.
“Shawn Johnson came on bowling off-spin and was devastating taking six wickets, whilst Adam returned to bowl his left-arm spin and took four, eventually bowling Buxted out with overs to spare.
“It was a very pleasing performance and one that keeps us in the race. Now we travel to Mayfield in the penultimate red ball game of the season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.