Hastings Priory CC have three games left to save their Sussex Premier League status – and their skipper says they’re confident they can do it.

They boosted hopes of preserving their top-flight spot with a win at Worthing last Saturday – one which sealed their hosts’ relegation.

News that Bognor had beaten Roffey was a setback as they are the side immediately above Hastings in the battle to avoid the second relegation spot.

But Hastings are only 33 points behind Bognor, and visit them a week tomorrow in what could be the make-or-break game.

Hastings Priory celebrate a breakthrough at Worthing, where they won by three wickets | Picture: Stephen Goodger

At Worthing the home team totalled 248-9 after electing to bat, before Priory got home on 249-7 with little time to spare.

Skipper Harry Scowen said: “Losing the toss and bowling didn’t seem like a big problem initially, but the pitch certainly got worse as the day went on.

"It was one of our poorest bowling performances this year with a lot of extras and usually that one bad ball an over that made it really tough to build pressure.

"All the bowlers chipped in with the addition of a run-out to reduce Worthing to a more than competitive 248 off their 50 overs.

"Going into the last three games it is crucial we are better with the ball and in the field.

“In reply we lost Caleb Laloo and Dylan Woolley early, but Tom Gillespie and I put on 82 for the third wicket to steady the ship.

"Neither of us was able to go on and make the big score that would have made the chase more comfortable, Tom falling for 42 and me for 51.

“Eddy Finch looked good again for 30 but the chase was steered home by Greg Devlin, who finished 59 not out and ultimately won us the game.

“This week we face Preston Nomads at home in a game in which we would love to cause an upset in to put some real pressure on the teams above.

"However, we are eyeing up the game against Bognor the following week as the one to ultimately define our season.

“Spirits are high and we are hopeful we can achieve our goal.”

After the Bognor game, Hastings will end the SPL season at home to Horsham.

Crowhurst Park are 22 points behind leaders Brighton & Hove in the race to be crowned Division 3 East champions in the Sussex Cricket League.

Park kept up the chase for honours with a 79-run win at home to Lindfield last Saturday.

David Rayment’s innings of 60 and 51 down the order from Matthew Constable were the highlights as Park were bowled out for 189 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

In reply, the Lindfield batsmen were never allowed to settle and James Bunday (4-11) and Ollie Constable (3-8) led the rout as they were bowled out for 110 in 36.2 overs.

Jordan Shaw and Nick Peters were the other wicket-takers.

Park have three games left, starting with the big one tomorrow – away to leaders Brighton.

Victory there could put the title in sight – but a loss would surely mean Park finishing second.

Hailsham CC v Felbridge & Sunnyside

Sussex Division 4 East

In a thrilling encounter, Hailsham emerged victorious against Felbridge & Sunnyside, securing a hard-fought 42-run win in a high-scoring affair.

The victory leaves Hailsham just three points behind leaders Little Common Ramblers in the race for the title with three games left.

Hailsham won the toss and elected to bat and had a strong start thanks to a masterful innings from Matt Maritz. He crafted a patient 69 off 114 balls, providing a solid foundation, and found able support in Ciaran Peacock, who contributed 37 off 35 deliveries.

The middle order kept the momentum going, with Jason Tibble (25) and Andrew Anthony (35) chipping in. But Tom McDonald, smashing an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls, including six fours and a six.

That took Hailsham to a formidable total of 268/7 in 45 overs.

In response, Felbridge & Sunnyside lost opener Aaron Willsher for a duck.

Robin James (39) and Gavin Botha (32) attempted to steady the ship, but Will James smashed 81 off 81 balls.

Hailsham's bowlers maintained their discipline, James Bellett leading the attack with 4/53. Hollie Young claimed 2/27.

Despite a late flourish from Ben Green (11), Felbridge fell short, being bowled out for 226.

The victory was a testament to Hailsham's batting depth and bowling variety, while Felbridge & Sunnyside will rue their inability to build big partnerships.

Sidley 2nd 273-9; Robertsbridge 4th 78

Division 12 East (SE)

Harry Little blasted a rapid unbeaten half-century and took five wickets in a comprehensive victory for Sidley's second team.

Little smashed 69 not out off 44 balls with 10 fours and a six to help Sidley amass 273-9 from their 40 overs after being asked to bat by hosts Robertsbridge fourths.

He later completed a superb all-round performance by claiming 5-11 from seven overs as Sidley bowled their opponents out for 78 to seal a 195-run win at Mountfield Cricket Ground.

There were several other fine performances in the Sidley ranks, though, as they moved up to third.

Pete Savage made his second successive half-century - and third of the season - with 62 from 59 deliveries at the top of the order, Steve Ramsden blasted 39 off 29 balls and Mark Foster hit 33.

Andy Pearson snapped up 2-6 from nine overs and there was a first league wicket for young Tyler Dobbs. Gopinath Sellappan and Savage snared a victim each.

As for Robertsbridge, four bowlers picked up two wickets apiece, including Millie Hirst and Phoebe Rainsbury. Lyndsey Goldup top-scored with the bat with 24 and Josh Tidmarsh made 20.

Sidley head into their final game of the season tomorrow having won their last three completed matches.