Hastings Priory CC skipper has vowed they will put their team’s losing league start behind them quickly as they plot a successful summer.

Harry Scowen is keen to lead the team back to the Sussex Premier League at the first time of asking after relegation last season.

But their Division 2 campaign began with a defeat last Saturday by five wickets away to Preston Nomads twos.

Caleb Laloo’s 67 was the highlight of Priory’s 251-7 while Iden McCleave pitched in with 42.

Hastings Priory CC in action at Worthing last season | Picture by Stephen Goodger

But 2-50 from Shawn Johnson couldn’t stop Nomads getting home five down.

Scowen said: “It was a tough one to take really. We have high hopes for our squad this year so to start the year with defeat is frustrating.

"But I am pleased in the manner we lost as it has provided us with some great learnings to take into the remaining 17 weeks of the season.

"Losing the toss and being stuck in on what looked a good Nomads pitch, I was more than happy batting first.

"We had lots of people get starts without really kicking on, Caleb made a watchful 60-odd without being able to really kick on and Iden, off the back of a season in Australia, struck it nicely before falling just short of 50.

"The new-look ‘engine room’ middle order got us up to what we thought was an above par 250.

“But we didn't quite execute our bowling plans, letting them get off to a flyer.

"We clawed it back with good spells from Fred Hulbert, Shawn Johnson, getting us two quick breakthrough wickets, and the experienced Jason Finch.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to take wickets at key points and they ended up chasing the total with a couple of overs to spare.

"Extras killed us a bit, but the atmosphere around the group was superb and our fielding just as good - so I am confident going into this week’s home against Brighton and Hove.”

In Division 3 East, Crowhurst Park won their opener with a 31-run success at home to Glynde.

Jacob Watson’s 126 took Park to 269-8 before Nick Peters (4-33) helped bowl out Glynde for 238.

For more local cricket, including news of how Little Comon Ramblers and Sidley opened their league seasons, see today’s Hastings and Bexhill Observer.