Hastings Priory cricketers want quick premier return
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Clubs are busy finalising their squads for the 2025 campaign and at Horntye, Harry Scowen is relishing a second season as first XI captain.
Priory were relegated on the final day of last season but hope to make a big push for promotion from Division 2 this time around.
"In a difficult first year in charge I learnt a lot and am confident that we can return to the Premier League straight away,” Scowen told us.
"Dylan Woolley has moved to Australia so is unavailable for us this year, while Adam Keane has decided that the travelling from London is no longer feasible for him. So that’s two losses in the batting department.
"But we have recruited well. We have brought in Shawn Johnson from Bexhill and Freddie Hulbert (a former Priory player) from Linden Park – two very experienced and talented all-rounders that add great depth and quality to our squad.
"We have decided to not go with an overseas player this year in the hope that we can make the most of the local talent and provide opportunities for our youngsters to develop in Division 2.
"We are delighted to have both Shawn and Fred come on board – their runs and wickets this year will be crucial.”
Hastings Priory’s second XI will also move back to Horntye this season.
Scowen said: “This is huge for the club and will add strength to our culture and help build an atmosphere around our home again.
“The second team are now in Division 4 East and that means the gap between the two sides is a lot smaller – which will only add to competition for places in the first team, I am incredibly excited for the season ahead.”
One division below Priory will be both Crowhurst Park and Little Common Ramblers. Ramblers are now at the highest level the club has competed at and you can read captain Jon Meredith’s thoughts on the challenges ahead in the Hastings Observer today.
The league season starts on May 10 with Hastings away to Preston Nomads twos, Crowhurst Park at home to Glynde and Ramblers away to Rye.
Get involved in coverage: email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.