Hastings Priory CC skipper Harry Scowen hailed a ‘very convincing’ win over Worthing that gave them a one-point lead at the top of the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 table.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priory bowled out Worthing for 195 at Horntye – before reaching the target for the loss of only two wickets in a shade under 35 overs.

Previous leaders Eastbourne’s draw with Preston Nomads means Hastings overtake them at the top – with a Horntye clash between the neighbours and rivals coming up on June 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scowen said: “It was a very convincing win. We had a depleted bowling attack with some injuries but it was a good chance for Satchi Mahendran and Charlie Francis to come in.

Hastings Priory CC | Staff photo

“Winning the toss (a real rarity at the moment!) I went against normal Horntye protocol and stuck Worthing in, thinking this would be the best chance of winning.

"Wickets were difficult to find, yet the Worthing batters didn't trouble us too much and were slow to move the score on.

"We bowled tightly and fielded exceptionally. Adam Page then came back on to bowl and finished with five wickets, helping the side to bowl Worthing out for 195 in the last over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In return, the Worthing openers bowled well, Caleb Laloo was unlucky to be run out at the non-striker’s end, with Ryan Hoadley following not long after.

"Thankfully Shawn Johnson and I were able to put on 145, both finishing not out and seeing us home with plenty of overs to spare.

"This was a really good team performance, and it was nice to get my first hundred of the season in an emphatic win which saw us go top by one point."

Hastings travel to face Roffey twos this weekend where they hope for another 30 points going into the big one against Eastbourne a week later.