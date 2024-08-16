Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hastings Priory CC have four games to save their Sussex Premier League status – and believe they can.

​A five-wicket loss at home to Three Bridges has left them 33 points adrift of safety but they believe they can find the victories in the final month of the season that will save them.

Skipper Harry Scowen, who takes his side to bottom club Worthing tomorrow, said: “It was another tough game. Winning the toss I chose to bat and we got a pretty good start with Caleb Laloo before he was dismissed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately our innings never really got going. Ed Finch and I top scored with 33 apiece but we didn’t have that big score that always helps you get to maximum batting points.

Hasting Priory skipper Harry Scowen is about to get a ball in the face at slip | Contributed picture

"Some lower-order hitting by Adam Page again got us to 160, a score we didn’t think would be enough to be truly competitive but allowed for us to go at Three Bridges.

“In return, an incident where I took a ball to the face fielding at very close slip (I am fine so don’t worry too much!) meant Tom Gillespie took over field setting for most of the innings.

“Adam Page bowled extremely well for four wickets and with Bridges 80-4 we felt we could get close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But their captain, overseas and No7 made the chase pretty comfortable.

"We showed great fight and spirit and believe we can win more games as we return to the limited overs format and can stay in the league.

"I’d like to praise 14-year-old Dougie, a Priory colt who was watching the game and donned the whites as a subs fielder for me – he worked hard to save runs.”

Hailsham v Little Common Ramblers

Division 4 East

It was a beautiful summer’s Saturday at the beacon of sport in Hailsham. Western Road was primed for what would be a thrilling contest between the two best teams in the league – an unbeaten Little Common 1st XI, against Hailsham 1st XI, who had only been beaten once this season, in the reverse fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Tibble was unable to flip the coin in favour of the home side, which led to Little Common electing to bat first, on what looked like a great pitch for batting thanks to the hard work of head groundsman Tommy Walder.

Hailsham knew that little common had a very strong top order, but if they were to get through this they would be able to restrict the visitors. The first breakthrough came from James Bellett (1-48), who has bowled beautifully all season, snicking off Tom Crathern (6) to second slip.

This brought Malcolm Johnson (96) to the crease. Having scored a century in the reverse fixture, the hosts knew that getting his wicket wouldn’t come easily. Johnson and Chris Meredith (46) put on Little Common’s second biggest partnership of the day of 57, before Hollie Young (1-50) took the wicket of Meredith, with a sublime one handed catch at square leg from Matthew Dawber.

In came Chris’ older brother Jon Meredith (31), who batted well with Johnson, putting on a 79 before Andrew Anthony (1-38) had him caught by Maritz, leaving the visitors on 164-3, the visitors hoping to set a target Hailsham would find difficult to chase down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, an incredible direct hit run out by Diesel Hallett took the wicket of ex-hailsham player Varun Khullar (8). The hosts knew this would prove to be a pivotal moment, as Khullar has proven to be a very destructive batsman in the last 10 overs of the innings.

Hallett (3-48) followed this excellent bit of fielding with a game changing 3 wicket maiden, taking the big wicket of Johnson who fell short of what would have been a lovely century. This left the visitors on 221-7, with the game finely in the balance. Hailsham’s bowling was supported by part-time spinner Ollie McDonald (2-48), who found out he was not a death bowler, with the 45th over going for 15 runs, leaving Little Common end the innings 252 all out.

Hailsham prepared to start their chase, with overseas Maritz (0) being joined by Ollie McDonald (53), who had missed the previous 4 games with an injury. Unfortunately for Hailsham, the chase did not start well, with Khullar (2-42) getting Maritz caught behind second ball. Dawber (0) then came to the crease, and found himself playing down the wrong line of a beauty from Khullar, who swung the ball from outside leg, and castled into Dawber’s off stump.

The hosts were 1-2 off the first over. In came skipper Tibble (54), who has been by far the standout player for Hailsham, leading by example in multiple games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tibble and McDonald knew that if Hailsham were to stand a chance of chasing this down, that they would need to rebuild the innings, and that they did. Playing some lovely shots to all parts of the ground, before McDonald was removed from the bowling of Meadows (2-43), leaving the hosts 83-3. Will Royall (5) came and went, with a delightful delivery from Meadows, who was spinning it miles away from the right hander.

However, this brought Simon Dunning to the crease, and what happened next will go down as one of the finest innings you are likely to ever see in a Hailsham shirt. The hosts knew there was still an awful lot to be done, with Hailsham requiring 164 runs to win with 6 wickets in hand.

Tibble continued to anchor the innings, playing mindfully looking to get Dunning on strike. Meanwhile, Dunning had no interest in singles, taking a particular liking to the Little Common spinners, sending the ball to all parts of Western Road.

Nevertheless, Hailsham knew that there would still be twists and turns in this game, and the next one occurred when Tibble chipped one straight to mid-wicket, leaving the hosts 171-5 needing 82 to win, from 90 balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In came Tom McDonald, who had the sole intention of keeping the Little Common Bowlers out, and to let Simon Dunning do what Simon Dunning does best, hit boundaries. In one of the best run chases you are likely to see, Dunning ended up on an indescribable 109* off just 54 deliveries with 13 4s and six 6s.

It was a masterclass of power and destruction from the 43-year-old, who had struggled for form this season. In Simon style, the chase was completed with a lovely four and a six in the last two balls of the 40th over, seeing Dunning reach his century, and stealing the points away from Little Common, who surely thought they were in a commanding position after the start they made.Player of the match was the impressive Simon Dunning.

Sidley Cricket Club's two senior teams were victorious on the same day for the second time in three weekends.

The first XI made it 10 wins in 13 Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East (South) matches this season with a four-wicket success away to Willingdon seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidley bowled their hosts out for 154 in 38.4 overs after they'd been asked to field, although it looked like being fewer than that when Willingdon were 67-7 and then 93-8.

Grant Smith's 35-ball 37 not out, with support from Richard Cooknell (19) and Caleb Scott (18), gave Willingdon something to bowl at as the tail most definitely wagged.

Steve Ramsden was Sidley's most successful bowler with 3-18, while Craig Ramsden took 2-28 and Johnathan Haffenden 2-28. Sabbir Ahmed and Jamie Ramsden picked up a wicket each.

Haffenden then followed up his unbeaten century against East Dean & Friston seconds the previous weekend by guiding Sidley to their target with 47 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Hurst (34 off 31 balls), Jamie Ramsden (22), Ahmed (15 off 14) and Chris Hunnisett (13) also made handy contributions as victory was clinched in 27.5 overs.

Sidley, whose matchball sponsor was Sidley Village Butchers, remain second in the table, albeit having played a game more than third-placed Royal Hastings.

Meanwhile, there were standout performances from Peter Savage and Andy Pearson as Sidley's second team triumphed by 58 runs at home to Herstmonceux thirds.

Savage hit 84 at the top of the order - his second 80-plus score of the campaign - to help Sidley post 180-6 from their 40 overs after electing to bat at St Mary's Recreation Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Bull was unbeaten on 33 at the end of the innings, while Dave Coveney made 22 and shared an opening stand of 87 with Savage in the Division 12 East (South East) fixture.

Pearson later returned superb bowling figures of 4-6 from 5.4 overs as Sidley bowled their opponents out for 122 in 34.4 overs, despite Andrew Friend's 51 and 41 from James Britt.

Neil Priddy picked up 2-3 from five overs on his first appearance of 2024, Bull bagged 2-28, and there was a wicket apiece for Savage and Trevor Ramsden.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Limitless Maintenance.