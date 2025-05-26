Hastings Priory on a roll after bowling out Buxted Park for 61

By Steve Bone
Published 26th May 2025, 17:00 BST

Hastings Priory made it two wins from two by skittling Buxted Park for 61 in their latest Sussex Cricket League Division 2 outing.

Skipper Harry Scowen put the hosts in and Alfie Hunter (15) was the only batsman to reach double figures as Freddie Hulbert (3-29), Adam Barton (2-14) and Shawn Johnson (5-9) made sure the innings was finished in 24 overs.

Caleb Laloo and Scowen were both out early in the Priory reply but Iden McCleave (39no) and Johnson (18no) guided them home with no further alarsm.

It left Hastings second in the table ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Mayfield.

Hastings Priory CC in action at Worthing last summer | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Scowen said: “We felt incredibly positive after last week’s great performance at home to Brighton.

"With rain around in the week and the overcast conditions we thought the toss would be key, but Buxted is one of the best decks in the league.

"Thankfully I won the toss, we had a bowl and our seamers blew Buxted away. Freddie Hulbert had it on a string, Adam Barton bowled with pace and swung the ball and were backed up in the field, with taking three and two wickets respectively.

"Shawn Johnson then came on and was devastating with the ball still swinging. Eventually we bowled Buxted out for 61, the perfect performance after winning the toss and bowling.

“In return, Caleb Laloo and I went without giving the scorers too much to do - at 2-2 it could’ve been a bit nervy, but Iden McCleave and the main man Shawn Johnson took full control and saw us home two down.

"It was a great performance and gives us plenty of confidence to play Mayfield at home this weekend.”

