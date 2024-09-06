Hastings Priory have given themselves a chance of staying in cricket’s Sussex Premier League – and it all comes down to tomorrow’s final game.

A win at Bognor, their rivals to stay up, has set up a dramatic final day when they need to outscore the West Sussex side by six points to stay.

Priory host Horsham looking for a season-saving victory, while Bognor visit East Grinstead.

And Priory skipper Harry Scowen hailed a ‘near perfect' display at Bognor which has kept their survival hopes alive.

Hastings Priory's Adam Barton

He said: “From Hastings, Bognor is about as far as you can travel west in the league so it was a nice early departure.

"We had noticed that teams batting second often struggle to get a positive result there – so after losing the toss and being in the field I had some nerves.

“Thankfully we were able to get some early wickets and they kept coming. Adam Barton and John Morgan bowled superbly bringing the stumps into play more often than not.

“It was definitely the best I have seen Adam Barton all season, which is a nice time to have your big quick firing!

"Seaver Cowley pitched in with a couple of important wickets and we had bowled Bognor out for 119 with them failing to reach any batting points.

"In reply, on a pretty tricky wicket, Caleb Laloo and I got off to a pretty conservative start. The Bognor bowlers bowled well but were unable to break the partnership.

"Caleb was dismissed for 23 and then Dylan Woolley without troubling the scorers. I departed for 49 with us needing about 20 odd which was eventually seen off by Tom Gillespie.

"It was a near perfect performance, getting us just five points behind Bognor in that vital eighth spot.

"Tomorrow we play Horsham at horntye in the last game – a tough game, and our fate is ultimately going to be decided in Bognor’s game against East Grinstead.

"Either way we hope to get 30 points and end the year on a really positive note.

"It’s been a learning curve for me in my first year of club captaincy, but one that, regardless of our final league position, has been enjoyable.”

Hailsham Roses

On what seemed like the hottest day of the year, Hailsham CC’s Roses won the toss and elected to bat in the knowledge that this was the best way to get the points they needed to claim the Premier League title.

Things got off to a great start as openers Sophie Beck and Kaleigh Pavitt put on 56 for the first wicket.

Beck departed to a great catch, which brought Maisie Harris to the crease.

The good start continued as Harris (30 off 30 balls) and Pavitt took the score to 111 before the wicket of Harris brought about a mini collapse as Hailsham slumped to 123-5.

Lauren Wilkinson joined Pavitt and rebuilt the innings with a useful partnership of 31 with KP getting herself to an impressive half century.

Hailsham ended up with a competitive looking total of 184 off their 40 overs thanks to Connie Filtness running some threes, supported by a glorious four from Hayley Templeman .

The team then indulged in a fine tea before skipper Young decided the best policy was to go all out for Burgess Hill using the gun front two of Sophie Beck and herself.

Despite the early loss of Hepburn (smartly taken at slip by Hollie off Sophie) Burgess Hill kept up with the rate as they got to 40-1 before Hollie took a great catch off her own bowling to dismiss the dangerous looking Noakes.

It was the introduction of Molly Crosbie, however, that broke the back of the Burgess Hill reply.

Finishing with superb figures of 8-3-18-3, Crosbie ripped the heart out of the opposition’s middle order which included a three-wicket maiden .

This was ably supported by a fine fielding effort from Hailsham, the highlight being Connie continuing her SAS fitness regime, seemingly imposed by skipper Young, who continually moved her from one side of the pitch to the other on a ball by ball basis!

The innings was finally wrapped up by Harris and KP who shared five wickets between them to give Hailsham the win by a comfortable looking 36 runs.

After much deliberation and consultation of folders it was established that Hailsham had won the league by the margin of two points.

Wild celebrations then followed which consisted of the team taking over 30 minutes to put the boundary rope away.

Well done to all involved in the Roses’ triumph throughout the season, which has been another one of continued success for this great group of players, who now say bring on next season.

The league and cup double has been secured in 2024 - what will 2025 bring?

The Roots Gardening player of the match went to Kaleigh Pavitt and Molly Crosbie for a day to remember.

Hailsham CC’s first XI racked up an impressive 142-run win over Eastbourne twos at the Saffrons to stay right on the tails of Little Common Ramblers in the battle for the Division 4 East title.

The match saw Hailsham's batting depth and their bowlers' accuracy dismantle Eastbourne.

Hailsham won the toss and elected to bat. Despite a shaky start, with Matt Maritz (10) falling early, Ollie McDonald steadied the innings with 38.

Wickets fell at regular intervals as George Jones and Mark Tomsett picked up crucial wickets, dismissing Ciaran Peacock and Jason Tibble.

The innings was revived by a resilient 50 from Andrew Anthony. His partnership with James Bellett, who remained unbeaten on 43, was instrumental in adding crucial runs.

Tom Crouch (19*) helped ensure Hailsham posted a challenging target.

Eastbourne’s bowlers had a mixed day. Harry Jordan took 3 for 61, while Henry Taylor and Mark Tomsett each claimed two.

Chasing 249, Eastbourne never got going. Anthony caused havoc with the new ball. He dismissed Mark Tomsett (four) and Jon Purdey (19) early.

Jamie Hamilton (13) and Peter Blake (two) fell cheaply. Harry Jordan tried to stabilise things with 37, but after his dismissal to Hollie Young, Eastbourne unravelled.

Ollie McDonald and Young took two wickets each, while Tom Crouch wrapped up the tail, bowling Eastbourne out for just 106 in 29.5 overs. Anthony ended with 4-24. Hailsham host Dome Mission tomorrow.