Hastings Priory will battle on for survival after loss to Cuckfield

Hastings Priory CC retain belief they can stay in the Sussex Premier Division despite a narrow loss to 2023 champions Cuckfield at Horntye.

The visitors got home by two wickets after restricting Priory to 229-9 – leaving the home side 11 points off the safety zone.

Skipper Harry Scowen said: “It was a tough one to take on Saturday.

"I won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that looked as though it was going to break up and become tough to bat on. Unfortunately too many of our batters got themselves in and then out without capitalising on good starts.

Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC in recent actiion against Bognor Staff picture

"Caleb Laloo made a very good 50, but again was unable to convert that into a really big score. With the help of some lower-order hitting from Adam Page we were able to get up to 230 and ensure we got maximum batting points from the first innings.

"In reply, Cuckfield looked very comfortable against seam bowling, moving on to 120 odd for no wicket. But with the spin of Adam Page and converted left-arm spinner Adam Barton, we were right back in the game with Cuckfield losing wickets in clusters.

"The fight and desire from the team was second to none and it was only a few little errors on our part that meant we came up just short losing by two wickets.

"It was one of those days where we needed everything to stick and go our way, but it wasn’t to be.

“It was a good 14 points, though, and our hopes are still alive and we feel we are not far away from our next win.”

Tommorrow Priory make the long trip to Middleton.

In Division 3 East, Crowhurst Park enjoyed a fine win at Glynde.

A superb 128 by Jordan Shaw led Crowhurst Park to a big total of 297-9. In the reply Glynde were all out for 156 with Nick Peters (3-26) their main tormentor.

Sidley CC’s two senior teams enjoyed a Sussex League victory double last weekend.

The firsts raced to a comprehensive 10-wicket home win against Polegate & Stone Cross seconds to remain third in Division 11 East (South).

Sidley bowled the visitors out for just 63 in 25.3 overs after choosing to field - the sixth time this season they've dismissed an opposing team for a two-digit score.

Polegate actually started reasonably enough, reaching 29 before losing a wicket.

They then lost all 10 for 34 runs, though, as the game quickly got away from them.

Johnathan Haffenden did the bulk of the damage with superb figures of 5-9 from seven overs, taking his wicket tally for the season to 21.

Craig Ramsden continued his splendid form with the ball by claiming 2-4 from 3.3 overs, Louis Haffenden also picked up two wickets and Steve Ramsden bagged 1-11 from nine overs.

Sidley needed just 10 overs to knock off the runs in the St Mary's Recreation Ground sunshine.

Ian Vye made a run-a-ball 35 not out on his first league outing for a number of years and Jamie Ramsden was unbeaten on 28 from 25 deliveries at the other end.

Meanwhile, Sidley's second team triumphed by six wickets away to Rye thirds in Division 12 East (South East) and moved up to fourth in the table.

After electing to field at Icklesham Recreation Ground, Sidley reduced their hosts to 64-8 at one stage before some lusty blows from Nathan Paine (32) helped Rye to 110 all out.

James Mott took 4-18 and Simon Newstead 3-13, while Gopinath Sellappan and Andy Pearson claimed a wicket apiece for Sidley.

The visitors found themselves 33-4 in reply until Newstead (31 not out) and Paul Oxborrow (32 not out) produced an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 78 to see them home in the 29th over.