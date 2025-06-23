Hastings skipper Scowen praises brilliant win ahead of 'massive' Eastbourne fixture
Losing the toss on the hottest day of the year on what looked a good pitch at Roffey wasn’t the ideal start for Scowen and his men.
"Small boundaries made run scoring pretty easy but we bowled well throughout. A mammoth 16 over spell from Adam Barton’s left arm spin did a brilliant job at containing and was well supported by others,” said Scowen as Roffey set 273 to win.
Scowne said: “In return we found ourselves in some trouble at 40-4, with all the top four falling cheaply. A brilliant Eddy Finch 80 steadied the ship and gave us a brilliant chance of taking the game deep. He was well supported by Greg Devlin and John Morgan before Fred Hulbert joined Morgs.
"The experienced pair played well and again took it deep. Adam Page joined Fred with plenty to get eventually leaving us needing 55 from 3 overs. Some great hitting by Fred in those two overs meant we needed 13 to win with Page on strike.
"Fielders came in to try and stop the one, but Page found the gaps and saw us chase 272 with a ball to spare.”
The win put Hastings top on 172 points, three points ahead of second-placed West Chiltington and 17 points ahead of Eastbourne in third.
Scowen said: “It was a brilliant game of cricket played in good spirits and ensures we stay top going into the massive game against Eastbourne next Saturday.”
