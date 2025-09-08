Haywards Heath and Cuckfield reflect on mixed Sussex Premier League seasons

Haywards Heath CC and Cuckfield CC are reflecting on sixth and seventh-place finishes after both losing their final matches in the 2025 Sussex Premier League.

At Haywards Heath, Horsham elected to bat, with skipper Will Beer and vice captain Joe Willis posting yet another excellent opening partnership – 154 – Beer ending with 93 and Willis 66.

Ramsay Trainer then made 57 and Nick Oxley 34, both not out, Horsham posting 259-2 in their 50 overs.

Jonny Phelps and Fred Wallis were the only Heath bowlers to end with a wicket.

Needing a good start, Heath were soon 3-2, and, although they staged a minor recovery, Horsham were relentless, taking wickets in clusters, Heath slumping from 63-6 to a miserable 105 all out, Horsham winning by 154 runs with 27 overs still in the bank.

No Heath batsman reached 30 and there were three wickets for Bertie Foreman and two for Ollie Sheen, with an eye catching cameo from 13-year-old leg spinner Bertie Messenger, on debut from Horsham third XI,

Cuckfield lost by nine wickets at home to Preston Nomads, who finished as the closest challengers to Horsham – albeit 92 points behind them.

Henry Rogers top-scored for Cuckfield with 49 as they were bowled out for 184, Callan Fowler taking 5-61.

Nomads romped home losing only one wicket, thanks to 58 not out from Jaedyn Bartosh-Short and an unbeaten 93 from Dan Ibrahim.

So Heath and Cuckfield can look back on mixed seasons – they were inconsistent at times but at least finished clear of the relegation battle. Now it’s off for the winter as plans are laid for a 2026 campaign in which the Premier League line-up will have Hastings and West Chlitington as replacements for relegated Ifield and East Grinstead.