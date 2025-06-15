Haywards Heath claim draw after Ifield score 391

The batsmen ruled the roost as Haywards Heath played out a high-scoring draw at home to Ifield in the Sussex Premier League.

Heath won the toss and elected to field – a decision that looked like a good one with Jethro Menzies removing Dan Smith (0) with the fifth ball of the game.

But that was followed by a lacklustre Heath bowling and fielding display with four dropped catches. That shouldn’t take away an excellent team innings by Ifield with a good knock from Usman Khan of 76, who suffered the worst dismissal in cricket of being run out backing up at the non-striker’s end.

There was also an incredible performance from overseas star Raminda Wijesoorya, who hit 191 from 137 balls (25 fours and five sixes) before he was caught on the long-on boundary.

Ifield finished on 391-6 from 52 overs, giving Heath 58 overs to get them.

Heath started the innings with Jonny Phelps showing intent from ball one ,which was hit for four, and although Menzies fell for 17, Phelps and overseas Umar Amin took on the Ifield attack.

Phelps was looking in full control until he stepped across a ball trying to work a single and was bowled behind his legs for 64. Amin carried on the attack with some beautiful strokes but didn’t receive the support he needed from the middle order and fell for 85.

With Heath on 200-6, hopes of victory had gone but returning Josh Frame (36) and the in-form Guy Moore (46no) took Heath to 273 and the match was drawn.

It was a day on which a poor Heath bowling attack maybe stopped Ifield knowing when the right time was to declare.

Heath stay fourth and are next at Preston Nomads.