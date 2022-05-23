Haywards Heath Cricket Club celebrates 125 years and Platinum Jubilee with day-long event

Haywards Heath Cricket Club

The event for all club members and the local community to go along and join in.

On the day there will be an Inter colts tournament in the morning followed by an Inter Club T20 12noon until 3pm before Haywards Heath take on Burgess Hill in a T20 from 4pm.

Haywards Heath president Robin Cox said: “It is a privilege to be President of Haywards Heath Cricket Club in this year when we are celebrating 125 years of cricket played on the Recreation Ground.

"A ground which enjoys such a glorious setting in the centre of Haywards Heath.

“The very attractive cricket ground is tucked away behind Clair Hall, often posing a problem for visiting teams to locate where they are playing, as the ground is scarcely visible from the main road.

“So much has changed over the many decades regarding restrictions, the playing equipment, and the laws of of the game, dare I say in the last 125 years, but not I believe in the spirit in which the game is played.

“If you visit 'The Rec’ , as it is known, you will find competitive cricket, probably more vocal than it was decades ago, but still played with the same enthusiasm and sportsmanship that team games produce.

Haywards Heath Cricket Club - cricket week in 1908

“In the modern era it is so encouraging to see youngsters from under 10 to their early to late teens taking part, with the support of their families. A very evident sight on Friday evenings at the cricket club with over a hundred youngsters taking part in the long standing great game of cricket.

“For that reason when we celebrate the 125 years of cricket at the Recreation Ground, we have included in the celebration bank holiday on Thursday June 2.

“Hopefully with good weather it will be a fantastic bank holiday to celebrate the 70 years of the reign of Her majesty Queen Elizabeth ll. Do come and join us.”