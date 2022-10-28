The presentations were held at the Birch Hotel with special guest Ali Orr, the Sussex opening batsman.

Club people of the year were named as Hannah Phelps and Steph Donovan.

Jonny Phelps won first XI player of the year, first XI players’ player, and first XI batter of the year in the league and cup after scoring 912 runs. He was also first XI bowler of the year in the league and cup with 42 wickets.

Jonny Phelps - 1st team player of the year - with Captain Callum Smith

Steve Goulds won three awards for his second XI efforts.

He took the player of the year award, the players’ player gong and the award for batter of the year in league and cup with 607 runs.

Rudra Bekkam was second team bowler of the year after taking 19 wickets in the league and cup.

Ben Morris was third team player of the year while Anuk Perera took the players’ player prize for the thirds.

Zac Goulds – 4th team player of the year

Dipak Karki won two awards – third team batter of the year in league and cup with 660 runs and third XI bowler of the year with 25 wickets.

Zac Goulds was fourth XI player of the year and the fours’ bowler of the year with 25 victims.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​JJ Simmonds took the fourth team players’ prize.

Jon Bugg was named fourth team batter of the year with 262 runs in just six innings in league and cup.

Steve Goulds – 2nd team player of the year

HHCC’s first XI had a good season in division two of the Sussex Cricket League, vying for promotion but just missing out in the final standings.