Haywards Heath march on in Sussex League - Ansty celebrate disability cricket

Haywards Heath v St Peters - Sussex League Div 2

Haywards Heath are 23 points clear at the top of the table after victory over St Peters.

Heath elected to bat on a belter of a wicket and Jonny Phelps and Jethro Menzies gave them a good start.

With the score on 81 Menzies pulled a leg-side full toss to mid-wicket off Wazir Kahn and was caught by Warun Khullar.

Ben Matthew was removed by William Goss but skipper Callum Smith joined Phelps, who stepped up a gear before becoming Khan’s second victim after a majestic 142 (23 fours, 2 sixes).

Smith looked assured but Amila (7) and Jemuel Cabey (7) were out, then Smith went for 43 and Heath were 245-6.

Veteran Steve Goulds on his birthday and Charlie Mifsud both reach double figures and Heath declared on 264-6.

In reply St Peters ticked over nicely Josiah Menzies and Phelps came into the attack and Phelps had Rohan Doyle (20) caught by Goulds at the third attempt Menzies had Phil Smith caught by Ben Matthew for 21.

Phelps bowled Marco Lincoln for 10 and Menzies removed Nimanda Madushanka, caught by Freddie Whitehead – 58-4.

It was 78-5 when Phelps took a regulation catch off Menzies removing Max Wheatley for 15. Josiah Menzies final victim was Sam Wheatley.

Cabey had Veran Khullar snaffled behind for 50. Phelps’ flight ball to James Hope saw him stumped by Whitehead for six.

Michael Dawes and William Goss took the fight to Heath but Phelps removed Dawes (41) and Goss (23), St Peters finishing on 215.

Josiah Menzies took 4-39 and Phelps capped a superb performance with 5-80. Freddie Whitehead ended with four victims behind the stumps.

Heath have a gap at the top at the halfway stage but know things can change. This week they host Mayfield.

Chichester Priory CC v Lindfield - Division 2

Lindfield's mid-season slump continued with a draw at Chichester. The home side elected to bat and got a good start thanks to Simon Hasted (52) who anchored the innings alongside Mike Smith (20).

The innings really took off with the introduction of Matthew Bennison (37), Oliver Dabinett-Jays (69) and Corey Perret (44) who put the visitors on the back foot.

Lindfield turned to the off-spin of Simon Shivnarain (5-92) who dragged the visitors back into it, but Chichester declared on 276-8 in 51 overs.

Lindfield never looked like winning, struggling to keep up with the required run rate from the start and losing regular wickets.

Only Jayson Buttler (37) and James Aggio-Brewe (61) provided resistance in the top order, as Martin Ford and Corey Perret took a couple of wickets each.

The visitors held out for the draw, finishing on 197-7. Skipper Aggio-Brewe said: "We welcome our overseas pro next week against St James's, a vital fixture for us."

Cuckfield v Mayfield - Sussex League Division 2

Cuckfield slipped up at home to Mayfield.

Cuckfield elected to bat but Mayfield’s West Indiian international Keon Harding showed his skills in a testing opening spell.

Openers Cambridge and Nipun raced to 50 without loss before Harding nipped one back to bowl Cambridge for 34. Harding removed Nipun with a little luck and Robert Sharma caused the batsmen more problems.

Sharma and James Allen throttled the scoring while removing most of the middle order.

Sear, Graham and Turner departed for low scores, before Ben John and Greg Wisdom looked to absorb the pressure. John began to open up before Allen had him lbw for 12. At 77-6, Candfield and Wisdom put on 23 before Candfield edged to first slip off Christie.

Wisdom battled to 49 before edging behind, leaving Cuckfield all out for 150. Sharma took 3-18 off 14 overs.

Cuckfield opening bowlers White and Patterson set about making life difficult for the visitors, White removing Lloyd with the score on 27. Raymond, Fitchett and Sharma all fell to Patterson.

At 48-4, Cuckfield felt in the game, but Matt Cooke tipped the game back towards Mayfield. Saker was stumped for 26, and it was 96-5.

Cooke finally missed a straight one and was lbw for 42.

But with 35 to win, Harding took matters into his own hands to see the visitors home with four wickets in hand.

Cuckfield host Burgess Hill this week needing a win.

Ansty Cricket Club, one of the first of the English Cricket Board’s Disability Cricket Champions Clubs, hosted a disability cricket day on Sunday.

The event supported by Sussex Cricket Foundation and The Lord’s Taverners.

Three Super 1 teams from Ansty, Merstham Magics (Surrey) and Hackney (Inner London) competed in a mini festival in the morning.

The young players enjoyed a very good morning’s cricket, that was all about taking part rather than winning, before a lunchtime barbecue.

The visitors from Hackney then moved on for an afternoon by the sea in Brighton.

The afternoon’s activities focused on the hosting a County D40 match between Sussex and Middlesex.

Middlesex were put in by Sussex and began well with Maddox Colby (61) and Aryan Janjale (31) putting on 101 for the first wicket.

Sussex struck back by taking seven wickets for just 11 runs, with Charlie Ferguson the pick of the bowlers with an excellent 5-19 from six overs.

Middlesex mounted a late recovery and were finally all out for 194 after some quick runs from the final partnership that added another 34 runs.

The Sussex reply began slowly as the Middlesex attack, led by England bowler James Nordin (4-18) piled on the pressure.

Sussex found themselves very quickly on 30-5, but Dan Gee (42no) and M Loveland mounted a partial recovery that saw the home side to 92 before Loveland was run out for 15.

Sussex then lost their final wickets for 13 runs as Matthew Jones took 4-25 to finish 115 all out and a 79-run defeat.

The weekend’s activities were part of a regular programme of disabled cricket activities that now take place on the Ansty Recreation Ground.