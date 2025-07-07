Haywards Heath remain in mid-table despite hefty loss to Horsham

Haywards Heath CC became Sussex Premier League leaders Horsham’s latest victims on Saturday.

Travelling to face the unbeaten pace-setters was never going to be easy and Heath were asked to bat first.

A solid start saw Fred Wallis make 43 but danger man Jonny Phelps went for 17, leaving Heath 40/1 after 10 overs.

Wallis was joined by overseas star Umar Amin off the back off two tons and these two batsmen progressed the score to 80 before Wallis fell.

Amin showed his class and batted through most of the innings, making his third 100 in a row.

Horsham’s bowling was very efficient and proved difficult to get away as Heath finished on 225-6 from their 51 overs, a number which was reduced because of rain.

This left Horsham 45 overs to chase and they did this with ease.

Heath were not able to gain any control and Horsham chased for the loss of only one wicket in 37 overs, Joe Willis scoring a brilliant 100 well supported by Horsham captain Will Beer with 72 and overseas pro Matt de Villiers with 40.

Nine games gone, nine to go – and Heath sit in mid-table. They look forward to welcoming Roffey to Clair Park on Saturday.