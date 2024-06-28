Herstmonceux Cricket Club win the Oakshott Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Oakshott Cup is one of the oldest limited overs cricket competitions in the world, having first been contested in 1921, when it was won by Framfield. Herstmonceux have been one of the most successful teams in the competition, the only team to win it six years in a row. But their last win was in 2004, so they were determined to make amends this year.

The opposition was Chiddingly Cricket Club, the holders of the cup from 2023. The final was held at Hellingly Cricket Club's ground in Horsebridge, Hailsham.

Herstmonceux won the toss, and captain Mickey Toomey elected to bat first. Mickey's opening partner, Connor Davis, played an explosive innings, bludgeoning 78 off just 25 balls, the 100 coming up in the seventh over.

After Connor was caught on the boundary, Mickey took over, scoring 80 off 48 balls. When he was out, the 200 was already up, and the rest of the batsmen brought the score up to 234 for 7.

The victorious Herstmonceux team

In reply, Chiddingly were always up against it, losing a wicket in the first over to a very rapid Paddy Smith. Then Archie Guest threw down the stumps in the third over to run out the Chiddingly captain Ed Monnington. In the next over, Nick Toomey took another wicket. By the time Paddy and Nick had bowled their allotted overs, Chiddingly had lost 7 wickets. Then Mike Galitzine bowled top scorer Cheg Abraham (31) and Ewan McNeill bowled the last two, bringing the final to an early end, with Chiddingly on 68.