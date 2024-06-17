Hofmann brothers in Surrey State Schools squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two brothers from Horley Cricket Club have been selected for the Surrey State Schools squad which will compete against other counties in the ECB T20 City Cup during July and August.

William and Oscar Hofmann were both picked for the 25-man squad after attending a trial at the Kia Oval and have been training fortnightly at Surrey’s headquarters in readiness for the matches, which begin on 23 July with a clash against Essex at Ilford.

The City Cup is part of an ECB scheme intended to widen the counties’ search for talented young players beyond the private schools, which supply the majority of players to county age-group teams. In order to be eligible, players must be in sixth form, or younger, and at a state school or college. The Surrey team will play four other counties from the south of England and the top side from the group will play in a national final against the North group champions on August 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William (17) is in the sixth form at Reigate College while Oscar has just taken his GCSEs at Oakwood School in Horley. Both joined Horley Cricket Club in 2018 and have come up through the age groups. William, a left-arm spinner, is now a regular in the Saturday men’s 2nd XI and played twice for the 1st XI last year, while fast-bowler Oscar is a regular in the 3rd XI and has also appeared several times for the 2nd XI.

Will Hofmann (left) and Oscar Hofmann.

Club coach Ben Davies expressed Horley’s pride in the achievement of the Hofmann brothers.

“William and Oscar have shown great potential and enthusiasm for the game since a young age. They have progressed so well over the last few years and we hope as a club this continues. I have coached both of them through the age groups and seen them representing the club at all levels (colts, Sunday team and Saturday league teams). I hope their progression continues and as a club we are very excited!”