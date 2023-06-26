On a hot cloudy day, wickets tumbled at Lime Meadow Avenue mainly due to excellent bowling coupled with a smattering of injudicious shots by both sides. Trinity were put in and the first wicket fell when Richard Piggin edged Will Taylor to the slips where Adam Stephenson took a smart catch.

Sam Williams looked in control on 35 but was then bowled by Stephenson (4-29) and wickets then tumbled as Ben Davies (2-19) took out the heart of the Trinity side by first bowling Thomas Smith, then running out Jayce Morgan (20) and bowling Zeeshan Khan (1), one of five of the home side to be out for that score.

Matt Ware scored 69 in a winning partnership for Horley 2nd XI. Picture: Katie Field

Chris Bond was next to go, caught in the slips by David Dyer off Stephenson and it was 69-6. A bit of a recovery followed but the last four wickets fell for 14 runs, Roshan Malhotra caught by Richard Waddington off Stephenson, Seb Miles caught by a brilliantly one-handed by wicketkeeper Ant Puttick off Taylor, Matt Winter caught by Charlie Robins off Stevenson and finally Zachary Morgan bowled by Taylor (3-41), the off stump still bent at 30 degrees during the tea interval, serving as a monument to the home side’s innings of 99 all out.

With less than two runs an over required, the temptation to get the runs quickly seemed just too much. After a few classy shots from Regan Derham, an attempted pull shot was brilliantly caught by Roshan Malhotra at the second attempt and he was out for 20.

Puttick (4) was bowled by Jayce Morgan (5-27) Toby Davie (0) was next out attempting a suicidal run and Horley were 29-3.

The score had advanced to 52 when David Dyer (10) was out to a smart caught and bowled by Malhotra and when Luke Smith was caught by Seb Miles off Jayce Morgan, Horley were struggling at 59-5. What was needed was a steadying of the ship and this was provided admirably by Waddington who took no chances and gave none as he made 10 not out.

Davies (15) was out caught by Anthony Brady off Morgan with the score on 64 and Taylor (17) came to the crease and hit some excellent blows only to be bowled by Jayce Morgan with seven runs required. There were however no more alarms and Guy Derham (9 not out) with a couple of boundaries helped Waddington close out the game.

A third-wicket partnership of 138 by Matt Ware and George Hyde helped Horley 2nd XI to an 82-run win over Teddington Town in Surrey 2nd XI Division One, keeping them top of the table.

Hosts Horley elected to bat and Andrew Thomas and Harry Grimwood made a good start before Thomas chopped on. Grimwood then missed a slower ball and got out lbw, bringing Ware and Hyde together at 41-2.

They built Horley’s big stand before Ware eventually snicked one to the keeper to get out for 69, including ten fours. Hyde continued with the rest of the team to a great 93 (15 fours) before holing out to long on. Horley finished on 246-8 from 45 overs.

Rob Woodward, back from appendix surgery, opened the bowling, with Dan Sired and kept the run rate down with Sired getting out the opener. Will Hofmann then bowled a great nine overs for just 22 runs taking a wicket in the process.

Ben Stewart took two wickets with well-executed slower balls. With Teddington well behind the run-rate, Trevor Stevens joined the attack and was unlucky not to end up on the honours board with a five-for, as his figures were 4-33.

Teddington were 164-9 at the end of their 45 overs and Horley took the 20 points.

Horley 3rd XI rolled over a weakened West Chiltington and Thakeham 4th XI by nine-wickets to extend their lead at the top of Sussex Division 11 West (North) to 35 points.

West Chilt elected to bat and were bowled out for just 44 in 21.1 overs. A fine throw-in from Khyan Patel brought the first wicket, a run-out, then opening bowlers Sam Terry and Max Davie took two wickets each – three bowled and one caught by Jack Poplett off Davie.

Darren Croft bowled Tom Easdale to leave the visitors at 31-6 at drinks, then Alex Field bowled a double-wicket maiden. He picked up another wicket, caught by Davie, before closing the innings with his fourth victim, to finish with figures of 4-5 from 3.1 overs.

Horley made short work of the reply, reaching 45-1 from 11.2 overs, with captain Kieran Childs not out on 21 and Dirk Douglas unbeaten on 17.

The Horley Development XI lost the first match of their Surrey Trust League Tier Two East title defence by 15 runs at Merstham.

The hosts elected to bat and with the pitch deteriorating late in the day, that proved to be a good decision – although Merstham outplayed the visitors.

Daniel Kite top-scored for the hosts with 59 before becoming one of three victims for Jon Barnett, skipper Harry Grimwood stumping him. Barnett bowled another batter and grabbed a caught and bowled for figures of 3-33 from eight overs.

Earlier, Alex Field and Will Hofmann had taken a wicket each, with catches by Richard Waddington and Josh Mason respectively.

Merstham finished their 40 overs on 186-6 and Horley’s chase was initially on course, with opener Harry Grimwood making 51 and Aryan Patel getting 46 batting at three.

However, having reached 136 in 32 overs for the loss of three wickets, Horley crumbled to 151-8 as variable bounce caught them out.

Kieran Childs (11 not out) and Evan Grimwood (10 not out) did their best to get Horley over the line but they ended up on 171-8.

Horley Under-17s picked up the big scalp of Wimbledon, with a four-wicket win in the Surrey Under-17s T20 Tier One competition.

Wimbledon elected to bat and for the second week in a row there was tight bowling in the power play from Daniel Sired and Luke Smith, with Sired grabbing a caught and bowled. Khyan Patel and Aidan Spalding then combined to keep rate down and Ryan Bunn took a catch off Patel. Sam Terry took the next wicket with his first ball, a quick delivery clipping the top of off stump.

Runs continued to be restricted and after their opener retired on 50, a wicket from Evan Grimwood, caught Bunn, and a runout from Bunn saw Wimbledon’s innings end on 109-5.

Bunn fell early in the reply, and Ben Stewart played a couple of lovely shots for four, before being caught by a diving one-handed catch at cover. Harry Grimwood pulled one to mid-wicket where he was well caught by the same fielder.

Patel took up the challenge to rebuild the innings with Ollie Millard and Sired. Millard was bowled and Sired went to a third catch by Wimbledon’s skipper, so Evan Grimwood joined Patel at the crease. They scored at just over a run a ball, with a big six by Patel easing the run rate which had risen to eight an over from 5.5.

