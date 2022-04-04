Horley Cricket Club's new nets officially opened by former Surrey captain

The top-of-the-range nets were built in the close season at a cost of £49,000 after a monumental fundraising effort from the club, with individual members making donations and supporting special events to add to grants given by a range of organisations.

Club members of all ages gathered at the ground to see Batty cut the ribbon and to then try out the nets for the first time.

“I have been to Horley Cricket Club a few times before and I know it as a nice community club. Now they have this outstanding facility. It’s amazing,” says Batty.

Horley’s men’s first team captain Charlie Robins is equally impressed with the nets.

“We have always had nets that were pretty battered and had to be renovated every year,” Robins says. “They have looked worse and worse over the years. The old nets were not a true surface to play on.

“To have a new facility which is top of the range is massive for the club. Since I have been on the committee, paying for new nets is the thing that has been talked about every year. It is so nice to know it’s done now.”

Chairman Colin Terry welcomed representatives from some of the organisations who gave grants to the nets fund, including the Raven Housing Trust, the Gatwick Community Fund and Reigate and Banstead Borough Council. He thanked them all for their magnificent support and paid special tribute to the club’s main sponsor, Richard Stephenson from Keymex.

“There are too many individuals and volunteers for me to list that made this possible, but Keymex and Richard always help out, whenever we need something. He is a fantastic sponsor,” says Terry.

Horley’s senior and junior teams will be making good use of the nets from now on, as they prepare for the start of their league season next month. The club runs teams for men and women, plus boys and girls of all ages, with the men’s first XI playing in the Surrey County League Premier Division.

If you are interested in joining, take a look at the club website at Horleycricketclub.co.uk, or email [email protected] for details of training times.

