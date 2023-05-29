All three of Horley’s Saturday men’s teams won their league matches this week, with the 1st XI picking up their first victory in Surrey Championship Division Five.

Richard Waddington made 86 for the Horley 2nd XI

With both Horley and Thames Ditton having similar records (a washout and two defeats), they were equally keen to get a win under their belts, and after a match where fortunes ebbed and flowed, it was the home side that scraped over the line with four overs and one wicket to spare.

Thames Ditton chose to bat first at Horley Row but soon lost their first wicket when Justin Pretorius was bowled by Will Taylor for one. In came Reinhardt Engler who was to prove a thorn in the side of Horley. making a well-crafted century.

Taylor picked up the next two wickets, one caught by Adam Stephenson and the other caught and bowled, then, in the 19th over, after three dropped catches, Jonny Coupe-Annable was caught behind by Regan Derham off his brother Guy Derham. Josh Vergunst was out for a golden duck and although Derham was unable to achieve a hat-trick, he ran out Arpurva Anand in the next over and it was 81-6.Sam Bracken caught Hamza Butt when the batsman skied one off Stephenson and Stephenson then accounted for Andy Lessiter for the second caught and bowled in the innings.

Engler now took charge and the score mounted, with he and Daniel Haizelden adding 55 for the ninth wicket by the 38th over. Finally, after a magnificent 107, Engler was caught behind by Regan Derham off Horley captain Charlie Robins. Haizelden (25) and Daniel Kennedy added 27 for the final wicket and the innings concluded when Haizelden was caught by Luke Smith off Robins.

Horley were in trouble from the off, losing two early wickets. Dave Dyer then slapped three ferocious fours in one over before being dropped, which proved crucial. He went on to make 66 from only 54 balls – all but ten of his runs coming thanks to 14 fours – before he was lbw to Kennedy in the 17th over. Four balls later, Ben Davies was bowled for four.

Way ahead of the asking rate at 150-4 after 25 overs, with Jon Barnett having made a half century off only 52 balls, the seemingly innocuous bowling of Dixon accounted for three wickets in one over.However, Horley’s under-16s player Smith and Guy Derham carefully advanced the score to 187-8 before the latter was out for 24. Wicketkeeper Lessiter missed a stumping, but Stephenson was bowled the very next ball and Horley were still 17 short with Robins joining Smith at the crease as the last man. With overs not a problem, the final pair inched towards the target and with two required, Robins turned one round the corner for a boundary and the winning runs.

A brilliant innings of 86 from Richard Waddington and excellent spin bowling from Will Hofmann and Trevor Stevens took Horley 2nd XI to a 27-run win at Chobham in the Surrey County League 2nd XI Division One.

Horley elected to bat and got off to a flyer with Andrew Thomas (45) and Harry Grimwood taking 40 off the first eight overs. When Grimwood fell, Waddington came to the crease and anchored the innings, facing 109 balls and hitting nine fours.After Thomas and Josh Mason were out, Horley crumbled from 136-3 to 168-7, then finished on 190 all out from 44.3 overs, with none of the last seven batters scoring more than six. Chobham started strongly in reply with the ball being dispatched to the boundary by the openers in a first-wicket partnership of 60. Horley turned to the spin of Hofmann and Stevens, the run rate came down and Chobham felt the pressure. Horley held their catches well as Hofmann dismantled the top three, finishing with figures of 3-28, while Stevens took 2-26.

Thomas took a wicket and Christian Kelly got a runout, then Chris Cosham (1-25) and Ben Stewart (2-36) came back into the attack to finish off the innings with three wickets between them and Chobham were dismissed for 163 in 41 overs.

An unbeaten 45 from Ollie Millard helped the Horley 3rd XI beat Warnham by three wickets in Sussex Cricket League Division 11 West (North). Horley put the hosts in and two wickets from Alex Field in his first two overs gave them a good start. A third wicket from Field (9-2-19-3) kept the pressure on Warnham but they recovered from 45-3 to 93-4, with surviving opener Joshua Medley and Sunil Pawar taking 44 runs from four overs.

Max Heise had Medley caught by Kieran Childs from his first ball after drinks and Heise and Darren Croft then put a brake on the scoring, with Croft (2-38) taking two wickets in his next two overs. Aidan Spalding (6-2-14-0) kept things very tight before Sam Terry took two wickets in an over, both bowled. Warnham scored just 46 runs in the second half of the 40-over innings, ending on 147-8.

Horley didn’t need to rush their reply. Khurram Jalil made a patient 23 in a key third-wicket stand of 42 with Khyan Patel, but by the time Millard and Field came together with the score on 81-6 in the 21st over, no one else had got into the 20s.

The two teenagers set out to bat deep into the innings and they put on 41 in a 12-over partnership before Field was out lbw for 18. Horley needed 26 and Millard, who had been playing sensibly while hitting the occasional four, continued steadily until the 35th over, when he decided it was time to open up and he struck five fours in the next three overs to take Horley to 151-7 in 36.4 overs. He was dropped on the boundary in the 36th over but the game was effectively already up by then.

A superb team performance saw Horley Under-15s power past Streatham, winning by 138 runs in Surrey Tier 1 Championship. Put in, Horley were 39-3 before recovering with a partnership of 89 from man-of-the-match, Artie Hoskins (65) and captain Henry Grimwood (39), including a glorious six from each. Ollie Millard made 39 not out with a power display of fours and sixes to take Horley to 199-5 from 30 overs.

