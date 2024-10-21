Horley cricketers revel in quadruple triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horley Cricket Club celebrated their magnificent season at their awards night on Saturday, where Ben Davies and Ryan Bunn had particularly good nights, picking up five and three trophies respectively.

Davies won the trophies for the club’s top all-rounder and wicket-taker, plus the corresponding awards for the first XI. Bunn was chosen by three different team captains as their player of the year, for the 2nd XI, the Development XI and the Horley Hackers Slam T20 team.

There was a poignant moment when a new award was unveiled, donated by long-standing Horley member John Davies in memory of his late wife Sue. It is to be awarded annually to the club’s top all-rounder and it was won by their son Ben.

The evening began on a high, as the four captains of the 1st XI, 2nd XI, 3rd XI and Development XI – Charlie Robins, Jon Barnett, Kieran Childs and Luke Smith – all gathered together with club chairman Dave Bunn to show off their winners’ trophies, with each team having won its competition in 2024.

Horley's four triumphant captains, and chairman Dave Bunn (centre)

Then the individual awards were presented. Smith won captain’s player of the year for the 1st XI, Ryan Smith was the 3rd XI captain’s player of the year and Danny Patel won that award for the Sunday Strollers.

The players’ players of the year were: 1st XI CP Singh; 2nd XI Toby Davie; 3rd XI Oscar Hofmann; Development XI Ben Stewart; Strollers Steve Madden; Horley Hackers Jordan Robins.

Irfaan Baksh was chosen as the club person of the year.

The top run-scorer in the club (and for the 1st XI) was overseas player CP Singh who scored 1024 in his first season at Horley (939 in 1st XI league matches). Davie won that award for the 2nd XI and Childs for the 3rd XI.

The top wicket-takers for the 2nd and 3rd XI were Jon Barnett and Ryan Smith respectively.

Two captains won their team’s top all-rounder awards: Barnett for the 2nd XI and Kieran Childs won for the 3rd XI.

Chris Allen won the club stalwart award.