Horley pipped at the post in exciting Plate semi-final

Horley 1st XI suffered semi-final heartbreak in the Subba Row Plate on Sunday, losing to Chessington 1st XI by two wickets.

Top-order batting failures, 14 wides and missed opportunities to dismiss Chesslngton’s top-scorer Hamish Burrill all contributed to the defeat, in addition to an expensive penultimate over during which all the pressure Horley had built up evaporated.

On the neutral ground of Horsley and Send Cricket Club, Horley elected to bat against opponents who play one division above them in the Surrey leagues.

Horley lost three wickets in the first four overs, Ben Remfry and Guy Derham both top-edging to the keeper and CP Singh picking out the fielder at short fine leg with a reverse sweep.

Ben Davies took 3-20 for Horley

Ben Davies and Regan Derham took the score on from 20-3 to 48 before Davies was caught behind off Luke Barnard for 15 (three fours).

Regan Derham and Luke Smith brought Horley right back into the game with a partnership of 53 in seven overs before Smith was bowled by Tom Daniel at the end of the 15th over for 22 off 23 balls. Horley’s chances of adding some quick runs were dealt a major blow when Matt Gainsford was immediately run out without facing a ball but Ben Stewart made a quick 15 and was then unfortunate to be run out in the 19th over, backing up at the non-striker's end when the bowler made a good stop from a well-struck Derham drive.

Another runout in the last over meant Horley finished on 137-8, with Derham making an invaluable 57 not out from 52 balls (six fours).

Horley knew they would have to bowl very well to win and Davies took a wicket with the first ball, bowling Paul Willis. Then, Chessington got going and motored on to 37 before a team hat-trick took the wind out of their sails in the fifth over. Davies (3-20) bowled Billy Taylor and then had Matthew Alldis caught behind by Regan Derham, and Gainsford completed the treble with a direct-hit runout to send Karl Thorns back to the pavilion and make the score 39-4.

Another good Chessington partnership was broken by a juggled catch by Regan Derham off Stewart at the end of the ninth over, but then Burrill was handed a life when he could have been stumped, although Derham did stump Conor McElligott straight afterwards, to make the score 77-6.

Burrill reached 50 at the end of the 14th over and Chessington moved on to 98-6 with five overs to go, and the tension increasing.

Robins took the seventh wicket, bowled, at end of 16th over and Singh held a catch off the very economical Adam Stephenson (2-16) to dismiss Daniel first ball in the 17th, but Guy Derham couldn’t quite hang onto a quick caught-and-bowled chance struck by Burrill in the 18th over.

With two overs to go, it looked like Horley were in the driving seat with Chessington needing 22 runs, but Regan Derham’s decision to bring Stewart back for the 19th over so Davies’s last over could be saved for the 20th backfired. Burrill knew he had to get after the teenage bowler and he hit two sixes and a four in an over which cost 20 runs in total. The game was up for Horley and Chessington hit the winning run midway through the final over, with Burrill finishing on 80 not out (68 balls, six fours, three sixes).

Chessington lost by four runs to East Molesey in the final, played at the same venue on the same day.