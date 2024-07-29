Horley Under 14s are champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horley Under 14s have gained an unassailable lead in the Surrey Tier 2 East league through a comprehensive victory away at Reigate Priory and so will be the 2024 champions.

Put into the field, Horley were outstanding from the start with accurate bowling from both pace and spin supported by extremely energetic and positive fielding.

Scoring just five off the first four overs, Reigate then lost opener Oliver Hunt to Jack James and the safe hands of Josh Bate before Finlay Toward then pulled off what surely will be considered for the champagne moment of the summer through a direct-hit run out with one stump to aim for.

James ran out Woody Riley two runs later and Jake Bardsley bowled the other opener, skipper William Shepherd, before Reigate mounted a comeback from 38-4 via a 44-run partnership between Ryandeep Bhole and Ben Johns.

Eventually the bowling pressure of Henrick Cook and Joseph Waller became too much to handle and four more wickets fell in the last four overs, so Reigate finished their 20 overs on 92-8.

Cook was the pick of the bowlers taking two wickets for one run from three overs, whilst Jamie Chester-Williams should be applauded for conceding just four runs from his three overs.

Cook and Bate began Horley’s innings at a brisk pace with destructive batting which didn’t diminish throughout. The pair put on a partnership of 75 within seven overs before Bate was stumped for 29 off 21 balls.

Cook pushed on to retire on 43 from 25 balls before James and Oscar Millard picked the remaining runs off before the tenth over was complete.

This is the first year that this peer group has won any competition and their achievement is a great reflection on the club’s ability to develop players.