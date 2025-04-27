Horley win 'Epic' match to progress in Plate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horley 1st XI beat Epic by 39 runs in the preliminary round of the Subba Row Plate at Horley Row on Sunday.

Epic play five levels below Horley in the league pyramid and so were always going to be the underdogs in this T20 competition. Horley elected to bat first and posted a total of 213-6 from their 20 overs with two key partnerships doing most of the damage.

First, opener Danish Mehmood hit 44 from 28 balls, including six fours and a six, while number three Jordan Robins whacked 46 from 24 balls at the other end (eight fours, one six) in a second-wicket partnership of 85.

Robins fell in the eighth over, Mehmood followed three overs later and Matt Gainsford went cheaply, then Ben Remfry and skipper Regan Derham added 48 for the fifth wicket, with Remfry making 41 from 29 balls (two fours, two sixes) and Derham 29 from 17 (five fours).

Danish Mehmood made 44 for Horley

A quick 23 not out from Guy Derham in just ten balls took Horley to 213.

Charlie Robins had Mayank Patel caught by Gainsford in the first over of the reply but Epic then put themselves well in the hunt with Rohan Tak and Nilesh Panchal putting on 77 for the second wicket before Panchal was out for 46 (28 balls, three fours, four sixes) to Irfaan Baksh (3-25), with Gainsford taking a brilliant jumping one-handed catch on the boundary.

The same bowler took two of the next three wickets, with Gainsford bowling Tak for 32 in between, and Epic were 92-5 after 12 overs.

Adam Stephenson (3-25) then took charge, taking the next three wickets, one bowled, one caught by Remfry and one caught and bowled, and Horley were closing in on the finish line with Epic 166-8. Guy Derham took the last two wickets and Epic were all out for 174 with seven balls remaining.

Horley now play Oxted and Limpsfield 2nd XI in round one of the Plate.