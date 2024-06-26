Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s news of Horsham, Roffey, Hastings Priory, Worthing, Haywards Hwath, Littlehampton, Hailsham and Southwick & Shoreham in this latest round-up from the Sussex Cricket League. In kinder weather there were no interruptions in play in Saturday’s Sussex Premier Division – and Horsham and Roffey both took full advantage. But Worthing’s search for a first win continues – and Hastings were well beaten by Preston Nomads.

Thirty-point wins for both Horsham and Roffey moved them up to fourth and sixth respectively. They face each other this Saturday at Roffey.

At the Regis Oval, Horsham skipper Will Beer won and inserted Bognor, who were soon in trouble at 24-2.

Seven batsmen got to double figures, but only two passed 20, Charlie Jays top-scoring with 33 as Horsham kept wickets falling in a good all-round bowling display, all five of the bowlers employed finding success.

Haywards Heath CC's class of 2024 | Picture by Mark Dunford

Beer led the way with 3-37, while Ollie Sheen, Sam Martin-Jenkins and George Briance took two apiece.

Replying, Horsham soon lost Joe Willis, but Jayden Goodwin (28) and Charlie Tear – who went on to an unbeaten 72 – put on 61 for the second wicket, former captain Nick Oxley getting 32 as Horsham romped home.

At Middleton the hosts decided to bat against Roffey but soon regretted in as they slumped to 13-4, with Toby Munt celebrating his 17th birthday by extending his excellent early season form to dismiss both openers.

Josh Wood and wicketkeeper Mason Robinson dug in – Wood making 88 and Robinson 56, the pair batting for more than 35 overs between them.

Hastings Priory and Worthing in recent action at Horntye | Picture: Craig Nowlan

But Roffey’s patience was rewarded when Harnoop Kalsi snared both before mopping up the tail, taking 4-50, Munt finishing with 3-22 when he despatched Sean Heather then Harry Hovey.

Roffey’s openers Theo Rivers and skipper Matt Davies again posted a century opening stand, and even when Rivers was out and another wicket fell, it mattered not.

Davies’ 89 not out made sure of victory, while Jonny Phelps rushed Roffey over the line with a 31-ball unbeaten 55.

Phelps told the County Times: “This was a massive win for us. We’re in a transitional stage, bringing in younger players, a step up, but they’re starting to deliver. When I came in Davo [Davies] and Theo had put us in a good position so we were determined to stay positive, then I got a few in the right areas to hit.”

Worthing were well-beaten at home to East Grinstead in the Sussex Premier League.

The hosts were shot out for 90 with only Martyn Swift (30) and Alex Watkins (25) making much impression with the bat.

Kieran Finnegan, Bradley Hatchett and Sam Rattle took three wickets each.

It always looked an impossible target to defend and sure enough, East Grinstead eased to a nine-wicket win with 41 from Jake Edwards leading the reply.

Harry Merritt-Blann took the only wicket to fall.

Darryl Rebbetts, who was absent, said: “Saturday was a frustrating one as no one really got going.

"Normally we are very happy batting first to put a score on the board and squeeze in the second half – but we're never going to defend scores like that unfortunately.

"We'll stick together and go again against the defending champions Cuckfield on Saturday.

"I'm hoping that we can begin to put some better performances as availability improves throughout the season.”

Hastings Priory reflected on a ten-wicket loss to Preston Nomads – and said they aimed to improve dramatically next time out.

Hastings scored 214-8 at Fulking but Nomads reached the target withiout losing a wicket to return to top spot.

Skipper Harry Scowen said: “Saturday was a disappointing day.

"Travelling to Preston Nomads, who have appeared to be a class above everyone else in the league this year, we knew it would be a tough game.

“I won the toss and decided to bat with the hope of gaining as many batting points as possible.

"We amassed 215, 10 short of maximum batting points which was a disappointing outcome but nonetheless a score on the board.

"Alex Osborne made 40, while Iden McCleave, Adam Keane, Caleb Laloo and John Morgan all made contributions. We were just missing that one person to convert into a big score.

"In reply, the Preston Nomads batters were on top from ball one, it seemed, with their pro player Zach Lion-Cachet going on to make a fantastic 120 not out.

"The ever present John Morgan bowled 16 overs straight through with a couple of chances not going his way.

"It is very much a game we will be drawing a line under but ensuring we look to improve in all three departments on Saturday.

“We welcome Bognor to Horntye tomorrow and we hope to put in a good performance and hopefully get our fourth win of the season.”

Three Bridges v Cuckfield

Sussex Premier

Cuckfield were knocked off the top of the Premier table by a 65-run defeat at Three Bridges.

They put the hosts into bat and Wesley Marshall took 3-26 and Will Rogers 3-57 as Bridges totalled 258, led by 88 from Michael Cowdrey.

In reply, Cuckfield never got into their stride and with Will Nolan and Ollie Graham the top two scorers with 36 and 37 respectively, they fell well short and were all out for 193.

Rowan Naude was their chief tormentor with 4-60.

They will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Worthing this Saturday.

Haywards Heath CC march on at the top of Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League after a one-wicket win at home to Rottingdean.

Rottingdean scored 219-9 in 53 overs – before Heath sqeaked home with 220-9.

Heath skipper Callum Smith said: “Choosing to field under grey skies we started well through Jethro Menzies and Dan Gee, reducing Rottingdean to 40-3.

"Good application from their middle order enabled them to set a nice platform and they were well placed at 150-4 with 10 overs left.

"Chris Abbey then came to the fore taking five wickets to keep the visitors to 219-9.

"On a good wicket and with the sun out, we were confident at half-time.

"In the chase a good early spell from their overseas Max Butler caused early damage to reduce us to 15-3 and we were wobbling.

"Add that to the 93 runs he scored and the Rottingdean overseas player had a good day.

"Heath rebuilt through Ben Matthew (49) and Chris Abbey (76) to set us well on the way.

"But with victory in sight wickets began to fall and suddenly the game was again in the balance.

"Batting at No9, 17-year-old Ollie Moore produced the innings of the day, a brilliant 46 not out to see us home.

"There was late drama and it took an inside edge from our No11 to seal the deal for the heath to win by one wicket.

“That takes us to six wins from seven and in a good position at the top of Division 2.”

Littlehampton CC made it five wins from seven when they beat Findon at The Sportsfield in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League.

Runs and wickets flowed quickly as Mike Askew (30) and Connar Robson (43) looked to take on the Findon bowlers.

A lively spell from youngster Drew Hammersley (2-34) helped reduce the home side to 85-4. Ally James (50) looked to rebuild for the home side and helped his side up to 170-5.

The home side then lost their last five wickets for just 11 runs, finishing on 181 all out.Findon’s chase got off to the worst possible start when Mac Cox (3-22) and Akshay Goyal (2-24) ripped through their top order to leave them 34-5.

Some resistance from Felix Jordan (80*) gave Findon a chance and at 147-8 the game was in the balance.

However, Australian Robson (2-19) finished the job for the home side, and Littlehampton came away with a 22-run victory.Skipper Askew said: “It was another really good performance from the team.

"Ally and Connar batted well for us, and despite our little collapse with the bat we still managed to defend the total quite easily.

"Mac and Akshay were class with the new ball again, and young Ben Duffell was really good once again.“We have now won the same number of games as we did in the past two seasons. This team has a new believe and it is great to see everyone enjoying themselves.”

They visit Goring this week.

Hailsham CC are second in Division 4 East of the Sussex League after a 161-run win at Bexhill. Jason Tibble's brilliant century propelled his team to a commanding victory.

The innings started cautiously with Matt Maritz (26) anchoring the top order before falling to a sharp catch by Ben Phillimore off Kieran Malone's bowling.

Ollie McDonald (21 off 19) provided a brisk start but was caught by Paul Crittenden off Sebastian Bradley. Ciaran Peacock (20) struggled to find his rhythm and was dismissed by Malone, leaving them 77-3.

Then came the game-changing innings from Tibble. His explosive 110 off 91 balls, featuring 12 fours and four sixes, took the game away from the opposition.

Supported ably by Simon Dunning (34 off 33) and Tom McDonald (24), Tibble's dominance was clear. The lower order saw a quick cameo from Andrew Anthony, who smashed 21 to push the score to 284-7 in 45 overs.

Chasing 284, the opposition's start was shaky. Early wickets of Oli Van Noort (three), Paul Crittenden (14), and Alastair Kent (six) left them reeling at 24-3. James Bellett claimed three crucial wickets and finished with 3-19.

Bailey Sewell's quickfire 11 gave hope, but wickets kept falling. Shawn Johnson fought for 43 but with little support at the other end, the chase seemed improbable.

Tom Crouch (3-45) and Jack Coughlan (1-15) bowled with precision, while Tibble took a wicket and a couple of crucial catches.

Bexhill eventually folded for 123.

Shoreham and Southwick v Burgess Hill 3rd

Division 8 Central

The Wickers notched a much-needed win in a hard-fought battle against resilient Burgess Hill.

Having called the toss correctly skipper Tom Bell asked Hillians to bat first on what proved a capricious wicket.

Openers Jon Wright and Gerorge Kay were made to graft for runs as the ball often kept low alternating with steepling bounce.

Bowlers Gary Mussen and Harry Sutton showed great control and were unfortunate not to take early wickets, Paul Hudson kept up the stranglehold until Bell caught Wright for 33 off Matt Were's first ball.

When Kay fell for 13 to a superb catch by Peter Fieldwick the Burgess Hill innings succumbed to a parsimonious attack, finishing on 140-9.

Mussen and Hudson snared two wickets apiece and Were three while Harry Dorgan took 1-18. In a fine fielding performance Dean Ghasemi held two catches.

The reply began tentatively as the pitch played tricks. Ghasemi fell for four leaving Fieldwick and Farhad Barakzai to carry the fight. Fieldwick soon went for 15 followed by Sutton for a golden duck.

Barakzai and Dorgan forged a strong partnership to take the Wickers to 52-4. When Barakzai fell for only five he'd supported Dorgan well and the arrival of Craig Dawson heralded the start of a match-winning pairing as he and Dorgan added 70 to almost take S&S to victory.

Dawson was out for 30 and Dorgan soon followed for 39 so it was left to doughty Adam Walter and skipper Bell to see Wickers home with six wickets down.

Hillians never gave up and bowled well with Brownsell and Rob Barnes bagging two each.

A beaming Bell said: "Everyone played a part in a well deserved and hard fought win.