Horsham and Three Bridges share lead in Sussex Premier League table

Only two 100 per cent records remain in the Sussex Premier Cricket League – and it’s Horsham and Three Bridges who lead the way with three wins from three.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham were 93-run winners at Middleton, scoring 249-9 before bowling out the hosts for 156.

Sussex and Scotland’s Charlie Tear top-scored for Horsham with 53 and George Briance weighed in with 38 not out as Oliver Haines took 2-33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Barton struck 81 in the reply but 4-28 by Matthew de Villiers and 3-31 by Will Beer bowled Horsham to victory.

Horsham's Will Beer

Three Bridges eased to an eight-wicket win at home to Bognor.

Taylor Jaycocks hit an unbeaten 50 for Bognor while Ben Lucking took 3-32 as Bridges restricted the runs.

Half-centuries for Rahul Tangirala, Joe Walker and Luke Beaufort got Bridges home only two wickets down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only other side who started the day with a perfect record were Haywards Heath, but they lost by 57 runs at Cuckfield, all out for 202 chasing 260 to win.

Preston Nomads won by 49 runs at Ifield and Roffey had Frankie Cripps (126) to thank for inspiring a 33-run win at home to East Grinstead.

In Division 2, Eastbourne are 18 points clear at the top after a 66-run win at West Chilts, while the Division 3 leaders are Findon in the west and Bolney and Little Common Ramblers in the east – all with three wins from three.