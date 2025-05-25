Horsham and Three Bridges share lead in Sussex Premier League table
Sussex and Scotland’s Charlie Tear top-scored for Horsham with 53 and George Briance weighed in with 38 not out as Oliver Haines took 2-33.
Toby Barton struck 81 in the reply but 4-28 by Matthew de Villiers and 3-31 by Will Beer bowled Horsham to victory.
Three Bridges eased to an eight-wicket win at home to Bognor.
Taylor Jaycocks hit an unbeaten 50 for Bognor while Ben Lucking took 3-32 as Bridges restricted the runs.
Half-centuries for Rahul Tangirala, Joe Walker and Luke Beaufort got Bridges home only two wickets down.
The only other side who started the day with a perfect record were Haywards Heath, but they lost by 57 runs at Cuckfield, all out for 202 chasing 260 to win.
Preston Nomads won by 49 runs at Ifield and Roffey had Frankie Cripps (126) to thank for inspiring a 33-run win at home to East Grinstead.
In Division 2, Eastbourne are 18 points clear at the top after a 66-run win at West Chilts, while the Division 3 leaders are Findon in the west and Bolney and Little Common Ramblers in the east – all with three wins from three.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.