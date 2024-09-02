Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At their Cricketfield Road HQ Horsham completed the double over near neighbours Roffey last Saturday after being put into bat and scoring 296-9.

The 25-run win leaves Horsham still with an outside chance of snatching the Sussex Premier League title – though to do that they would have to make up an 18-point gap between themselves and the top two in this Saturday’s final round of games.

Despite chasing the game for most of the match, Roffey gave a good account of themselves against the stronger side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham set off like a train, posting 64 from the first 10 overs, with Joe Willis and Will Beer both in the thirties, and by five overs more they had reached 104, with the openers still together with half centuries to their name.

Will Beer batting for Horaham earlier in the summer | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Willis was soon out for 63, but, despite Roffey containing the scoring better, Beer kept going, supported by 47 from Bertie Foreman.

And, although Matt Davies chipped in with 3-35, including the wicket of Beer for 105, and Will Fenwick and Theo Rivers each grabbed two scalps, the 297 run target was always going to be demanding.

Much depended on Roffey’s prolific Rivers and Davies (who had to bat down the order because of an injured foot), and again Rivers obliged, with 81.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forties from Usman Khan and Ben Whelpton kept Roffey in the hunt, but, with the run rate mounting, Sam Martin-Jenkins took three wickets and George Briance and Nick Oxley two apiece, Horsham winning by 25 runs with five balls to spare.

Happy Horsham Director of Cricket Mark Nash told the County Times: “That was a good win for us.

"Cricket at Horsham is thriving, with all three teams winning today, and the twos hopeful of promotion.

"We’ve got an impressive group of young players together, and if we can retain them and keep developing more young players then the future is looking bright.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Beer added: “It was a good wicket and I was happy to get my second hundred of the season.”

Coming into form at the business end of the season, Willis said: “That was more like the old me today!”

For Roffey, Davies told us: “After Sussex called up Toby Munt, and with Jamie Atkins on holiday, we were short of bowlers.”

Rivers added: “It’s been a difficult season but we’re pleased that we’ve stayed up in the Premier League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday - the last day of the league season – Horsham travel to Hastings, with Roffey at home to Three Bridges.

The title goes down to the wire with Preston Nomads and Three Bridges each on 373 points –18 ahead of third-placed Horsham - with Nomads visiting Cuckfield.

If Nomads and Bridges both flop – or have their games washed out -Horsham could leapfrog them with a 30-point win.

Worthing are already relegated, the second relegation spot now resting between Hastings or Bognor.