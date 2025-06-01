Horsham clear at top of Sussex Premier after de Villiers hits unbeaten 168
The win means Horsham are 17 points clear at the top after four games, while Bridges drop to fourth behind Preston Nomads and Haywards Heath.
Horsham won the toss and batted and a superb 168 not out by overseas star Matt de Villiers – featuring ten fours and nine sixes – carried them to 313 for 5 in their 50 overs.
That always looked like being too many for Bridges to chase and they were all out for 186 in 42 overs – with six different bowlers taking wickets.
Elsewhere in the Premier, Preston Nomads moved up to second with a 50-run with at home to Roffey. Haywards Heath are third after beating Middleton by 13 runs in a low-scoring affair at Clair Park.
East Grinstead won by 26 runs at home to Cuckfield and Ifield won the basement battle at Bognor by 17 runs.
Division 2 is led by Eastbourne, who made it four wins from four by beating Worthing by 47 runs at The Saffrons, while Division 3 West joint leaders are Burgess Hill, Pagham and Billingshurst, and in Division 3 East, Bolney and Little Common Ramblers share the lead.
