It was the clash of the Sussex Premier League’s two remaining 100 per centers – and Horsham came out on top at home to Three Bridges.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win means Horsham are 17 points clear at the top after four games, while Bridges drop to fourth behind Preston Nomads and Haywards Heath.

Horsham won the toss and batted and a superb 168 not out by overseas star Matt de Villiers – featuring ten fours and nine sixes – carried them to 313 for 5 in their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That always looked like being too many for Bridges to chase and they were all out for 186 in 42 overs – with six different bowlers taking wickets.

Horsham get among the wickets in their win over Three Bridges | Picture: Jenny Willis

Elsewhere in the Premier, Preston Nomads moved up to second with a 50-run with at home to Roffey. Haywards Heath are third after beating Middleton by 13 runs in a low-scoring affair at Clair Park.

East Grinstead won by 26 runs at home to Cuckfield and Ifield won the basement battle at Bognor by 17 runs.

Division 2 is led by Eastbourne, who made it four wins from four by beating Worthing by 47 runs at The Saffrons, while Division 3 West joint leaders are Burgess Hill, Pagham and Billingshurst, and in Division 3 East, Bolney and Little Common Ramblers share the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/