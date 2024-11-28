Horsham Cricket Club Juniors welcome Ben Foakes

Horsham Cricket Club were delighted to welcome England Cricket and Surrey cricketer Ben Foakes to a junior training session.

Ben helped coach the session, giving the keepers and batters some top tips, followed by a Q&A with ex-Sussex star Chris Nash, chair of Horsham Cricket Club.

The visit came about through Rewards4Clubs, a joint initiative between Laithwaites and the ECB.

Chris told the WSCT: “We are extremely grateful to Ben Foakes for giving his time. It was a very special and inspiring night for our young cricketers.”