Horsham crushed visiting Ifield while basement club Bognor inflicted a narrow defeat over second-placed Preston Nomads – moving Horsham 73 points clear at the top of the Sussex Premier League with four matches remaining.

Elsewhere, after being well set, Roffey had to opt for a tight draw against Cuckfield.

At Cricketfield Road, Horsham put Ifield in and they were soon 24-3. Then, Usman Khan and Archit Patel both made 30s, and there were 20s from Josh Medley, Fazlan Nizamdeen and Jack Groves.

But, despite a late rally, wickets fell regularly with Ollie Sheen continuing his excellent recent form with 5-41, well supported by George Briance’s 3-44.

Job done - batting heroes Will Beer and Joe Willis walk off after securing a 10-wicket win over Ifield | Picture: Jenny Willis

A target of 178 looked mighty thin, and so it proved, with Horsham knocking off the runs to win by 10 wickets with more than 33 overs unused, a huge thrashing.

Appropriately, in scoring the winning run, skipper Will Beer notched up his third league century of the season, ably abetted by 68 from Joe Willis.

On Saturday, in a key game, Horsham travel to Preston Nomads, Willis telling the County Times: “We’re edging closer to the title and a win at Nomads could clinch it, which is exciting, but we’re not taking anything for granted.”

Meanwhile, Horsham bid farewell to their outstanding overseas signing Matt de Villiers following his selection for the South Africa A squad – de Villiers began with three consecutive cup hundreds, before getting four in the league, including an unbeaten 168.

Across the formats he also took 19 wickets and held ten catches.

Cuckfield elected to bat at Roffey, and at 57-4 with progress very measured, Roffey seemed well placed.

Enter 28 year old New Zealander Jake Gibson, who, batting with Ollie Graham, put on 130 for the fifth wicket.

Graham was out for a watchful second highest score of 35, but Gibson plundered on to finish with 158, including 25 fours and a six.

Roffey kept at it, Toby Munt taking 3-40, and former captain Matt Davies a late 2-35, but 306 to win was a big ask, especially when an early wicket went down.

Roffey showed great determination, reaching 212-4, with 68 from Aaron Joby. 49 from Fin Roberts and 53 from Frankie Cripps keeping them in the hunt.

With the asking rate escalating they were obliged to secure the draw at 262-8, Gibson rounding off an excellent personal performance with 4-43.

Roffey remain sixth and travel to Bognor on Saturday, the last four games of the season being on a 50 overs a side win/lose basis.