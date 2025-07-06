Horsham hammer Haywards Heath to extend lead at top of Sussex Premier League

Sussex Premier League leaders Horsham overcame visiting Haywards Heath in style to go 36 points clear of second-placed Preston Nomads at the halfway stage of the season.

But Roffey, who were second just three weeks ago, slipped to sixth after a thirs straight loss.

Horsham inserted Heath, who reached 162-2 with 42 from opener Freddie Wallis.

There were steady contributions from three other batsmen, but Heath were indebted to a measured 100 from former Pakistan international, Umar Amin, the 35-year-old left hander with a highest first class score of 281 marshalling the middle order.

Jow Willis was a ton-up hero for Horsham as they eased home v Haywards Heath | Picture by Jenny Willis

But, late wickets left Heath on an inadequate-looking 228-6 off their rain-reduced 51 over allocation, Bertie Foreman ending with two scalps.

In reply, Horsham were completely untroubled, with captain and vice captain Will Beer and Joe Willis matching each other run for run, with eight bowlers failing to make any inroads.

Beer was eventually dismissed for 72, but by that time the score had reached 155, with Willis unbeaten on 79, and Heath seeing the last person they wished to welcome – the ultra prolific Matt de Villiers - striding out to the crease.

In an unusually circumspect start, it took the South African three balls to get going – then he did so with a trademark six.

From there it was a plain-sailing nine-wicket win, with Willis whizzing through the 90s to 110 not out at better than a run a ball, appropriately launching a maximum to secure victory, de Villiers making 41 from 29 deliveries.

After last week’s shock Sussex T20 Cup defeat Willis told the County Times: “We’re hungry for the league, which we have full focus on now.”

With that clearly evident against Haywards Heath, he added: “I was really pleased to get my first Premier League ton – onward and upwards for the rest of the season!”

Struggling East Grinstead are at Horsham on Saturday.

Roffey had a disappointing game at Three Bridges – put in, six batsmen got starts, but the hosts kept chipping away, and despite 61 from Sajeer Nizam and 32 from Frankie Cripps, a laboured 181 all out seemed insufficient, Conor Golding taking 4-31 and George Cave 3-38.

To have any hope of victory Roffey need to take early wickets. Back bowling after injury, Toby Munt did have a success, but an unbeaten 77 from captain Joe Walker and 60 from Luke Beaufort saw Bridges home by seven wickets with time in hand.

Roffey skipper Sam Henderson said: “Our batters never really got going unfortunately – we’ve got three big games coming up (at Haywards Heath on Saturday, followed by Ifield at home and then a trip to East Grinstead), which could have a massive impact on how our season finishes.”

Bognor posted their first win – over East Grinstead - but remain bottom, 18 points adrift of Ifield, beaten by Middleton in a close finish.