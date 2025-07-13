Horsham began the second half of the Sussex Premier League season with another win.

They completed the double over struggling East Grinstead and increased their lead at the top to 57 points over Preston Nomads, who were beaten by Middleton.

Roffey suffered their fourth straight defeat, at Haywards Heath, to remain sixth.

In sweltering conditions at Horsham, East Grinstead elected to bat, and after losing an early wicket, got to 131-2 thanks to a positive 84 from one of their emerging young players, wicketkeeper Louie Lawrence, who hit the first ball of the match for a towering six.

Horsham pile up the runs against EG - picture by Jenny Willis

Then, following his century in the corresponding game at Saint Hill on the first week of the season, overseas signing Karan Banker made a measured 72, before Rhys Hunt chipped in with 44 down the order.

George Briance kept whittling away, ending with 5-81 as EG ended on 265 all out, not too formidable an ask on Horsham’s sublime batting surface and lightning fast outfield. However, it was not entirely plain sailing for Horsham.

Again opener Joe Willis contributed majorly – with 79 – and Nick Oxley made 40, but a rare first ball duck for the prolific Matt de Villiers, and unusually early departures for Bertie Foreman and Will Beer, left Horsham five down and plenty to do.

Enter two very talented young players: Ramsay Trainer and Ollie Sheen – batting for almost 23 overs between them the pair saw Horsham home undefeated, Trainer scoring 81 and Sheen 41 after Zachary Riley had taken 3-54 and Banker 2-80.

George Briance is congratulated after one of his five wickets for Horsham - picture by Jenny Willis

Willis said: "It was a very mature and clinical innings from Ramsay to take us home, and we're now in a great place with both Nomads and Three Bridges drawing. Very exciting how we're still unbeaten and a couple of games clear at the top."

Horsham travel to seventh-placed Cuckfield on Saturday.

At Haywards Heath, Roffey chose to bat but were soon tottering on 4-2. Former skipper Matt Davies and Fin Roberts steadied the ship with 30s. But, wickets tumbled and at 98-7 they were in real trouble until Frankie Cripps posted a rapid 72 from 59 balls, with six fours and four sixes.

Six of the first eight batsmen were bowled, but the 63-run ninth wicket partnership – the largest of the innings – featured an unbeaten 20 from Harnoop Kalsi, Roffey setting Heath a disappointing 200 run target. But it could have been far worse after Josh Frame had taken 4-50.

Needing early wickets, Roffey had to be patient, enduring an opening stand of 58, but after Jonny Phelps departed for 42, Heath were wobbling on 63-3, only for ex-Pakistan international Umar Amin to bed in for a steady 86.

Kalsi and Tom Barnes took two wickets each, but 20s from Jethro Menzies and captain Callum Smith enabled Heath to win by four wickets with overs in hand.

Roffey skipper Sam Henderson told the County Times: “We’ve had a few disappointing results that need a reaction and next week against Ifield (at home) is the perfect chance.”