Horsham-Roffey cricket clashes return in Sussex Premier League

The Sussex Premier Division starts on Saturday, May 7, continuing without a break until the final round of fixtures on Saturday, September 3.

On the opening day of the season the schedule features a home game for Roffey against old adversaries Brighton & Hove, while Horsham, reinstated in the Premier after promotion in 2021, make the long trip to play Hastings.

Horsham and Roffey fixtures alternate on a home and away basis ensuring that there will be a Premier Division fixture in the town every Saturday throughout the season, including the mouth-watering prospect of the always hard fought local derbies - Roffey hosting Horsham on June 4, with the reverse fixture at Cricketfield Road on August 6.

The last time Horsham and Roffey met in the premier division in Sussex - 2019 / Picture: Steve Robards

In the Sussex T20 knockout cup first round on Saturday April 30, Pagham are Horsham’s hosts, with Roffey also away, at Bognor.

Slinfold and Horsham Trinity are at home to Goring and Chichester Priory Park respectively.

The full programme of Sussex League matches in all divisions, together with Sussex Cup opening fixtures, are available via a link from this story at our new Sussex World website.

Roffey skipper Matt Davies told the County Times: “Last season was a bit disjointed for us, and we never really gathered momentum, which was very disappointing after our great run of success.

“So, we’re going to be pushing to reverse that, and we’re hoping to welcome back Jibran Khan by the end of May with his customary stack of runs.

“In the ECB National Club Championship (Cup) we play the winners of Bickley Park and Banstead at home at a date to be confirmed.

“And, for the first time, we’ve also entered the Club Cricket Conference Cup for the Bertie Joel Trophy, visiting Bromley on Sunday, May 22. So, we’ve got a busy schedule and are in training and raring to go!”

Roffey announced last week they have signed Jas Bassan and Ben Garrett for the forthcoming season.