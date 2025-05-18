Horsham, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath are early Sussex Premier Cricket League leaders

Horsham, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath are joint leaders of the Sussex Premier League after all three made it two wins from two on Saturday.

Horsham (243-8) beat Cuckfield (222) by 21 runs at Cricketfield Road. Nick Oxley’s 107 not out set up the Horsham total and Cuckfield could not reach the target despite Brad Gayler’s 48.

Three Bridges (268-9) won a thriller by four runs at Preston Nomads (264). George Thomas struck 81 for Bridges, who were kept in check by 6-62 from Zayn Khan. Nomads got so close thanks to 55 from Joe Musto as Thomas completed a fine all-round game taking 3-33 and Oliver Brown claimed 3-40.

Haywards Heath – newly promoted from Division 2 – will be delighted by their start to the campaign and are joint top thanks to a 37-run win at home to East Grinstead.

Horsham celebrate a wicket against Cuckfield - picture by Jenny Willis

Josh Frame scored 64 and new overseas star Umar Amin 61 in Heath’s innings of 257, in which four EG bowlers each took two wickets. Kieran Finnegan hit 53 in the reply but skipper Callum Smith’s 5-63 led the way as Heath bowled them out for 220.

In other Premier games, Middleton won by eight wickets at neighbours Bognor and Roffey won by 174 runs at Ifield – with Aaron Joby scoring 80 and Will Fenwick taking 5-16.

West Chilts and Eastbourne are the leaders in Division 2 with two wins from two while Divisions 3 E and W are led by Bolney and Little Common (east) and Burgess Hill, Billingshurst and Findon (west).

A breakthrough for Middleton in their win at Bognor - picture by Martin Denyer

