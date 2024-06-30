Horsham win at Roffey as Cuckfield replace Nomads at top of Sussex Premier League
Horsham won the toss and put Roffey in – the host’s preference, because in five of their six games this season Roffey had started with a century partnership, with Theo Rivers and Matt Davies in great form.
But, Horsham’s Sam Martin-Jenkins had other ideas, dismissing them both cheaply. After another wicket fell, Wajid Shah Mohammad (35), and Jonny Phelps (26) took the score to 89, only for skipper Will Beer and Bertie Foreman, with Roffey finding ways to get out, demolishing them and all further resistance with 4-24 and 3-32 respectively, the last six wickets falling for just 11 runs.
A total of 109 on Roffey’s fast scoring ground was never likely to be enough, and although former Sussex opening bowler Jamie Atkins produced pace and lift, quickly reducing Horsham to 9-2, overseas signing Jayden Goodwin – who celebrated his 50 with a towering six – and Charlie Tear (35), just back from Scotland’s World Cup squad, restored order.
That was before Goodwin and Beer got Horsham across the line with overs aplenty to spare.
Beer told the County Times: “This was a good cricket wicket with something in it for fast bowlers and spinners, but, as Jayden and Charlie showed, it was good to bat on once you were in, and the outfield was lightning fast.
"That was a great win for us and I’m really happy – we’ve got a good side together, with great team spirit.”
Roffey captain Matt Davies was understandably disappointed, saying: “We just didn’t turn up, we weren’t at the races today. From 89-3 we should have set a much bigger challenge. Jamie (Atkins) bowled well, but you can’t defend 108 out there.”
Horsham remain fourth, whereas Roffey drop a place to 7th, ahead of Hastings’ visit to Horsham on Saturday, when Roffey travel to Three Bridges.
Cuckfield, needing only 14 overs, thrashed bottom club Worthing by nine wickets, to regain top spot by eight points after struggling East Grinstead bowled out the previous week’s leaders Preston Nomads for 174 to win by 6 wickets. Tom Hinley had an excellent all round game with 5-31 and 60 not out.
Elsewhere Bognor walloped Hastings by 10 wickets, skipper Ryan Maskell’s 102 coming off 54 balls, and, despite Harry Hovey’s 100, Three Bridges romped to a nine-wicket victory over Middleton after an opening stand of 184 between James Russell (98) and Matt Boyle, who finished 106 not out.
Next Saturday’s other fixtures: title chasing clash, Preston Nomads v Cuckfield, plus Bognor v East Grinstead, and Worthing v Middleton.
