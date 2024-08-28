Horsted Keynes celebrates 400 years of cricket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsted Keynes Cricket Club today marks 400 years of Cricket in their village with a special fixture against West Hoathly Cricket Club. This milestone is being celebrated across the season with a number of events and initiatives, including a book which contains the club’s research, poetry and archive as well as a foreword by cricket analyst Simon Hughes.

“If someone hits a six tonight, we now know it could land on a spot where the earliest recorded cricket match was played. The club currently offers a range of cricket to anyone who wants to play - hopefully laying foundations for the next 400 years of cricket” says Oli Wright, Chairman at Horsted Keynes Cricket Club.

The game on August 28th 1624 was only recorded because of an unfortunate incident that left one player, Jasper Vinall, dead. Research by club member Bob Willard Watts has turned up new facts about the incident, which show that Cricket in 1624 was more established than previously thought. After finding the original coroners report at the National Archive in Kew and having it translated from the Latin via the online community Reddit, Bob found that:

The game was played on Horsted Green, in Horsted Keynes

Cricket was referred to as “the common game of cricket”

The Cricket bat used in the incident cost 1 Halfpenny - suggest a market for equipment was already established

Horsted Keynes Cricket Club

Bob Willard Watts said “What we have discovered shows that cricket was an organised sport even in 1624, it wasn’t just shepherds or children as is often described, people were travelling to neighbouring villages to play organised games. Horsted Keynes and the wider Weald area is the birthplace of sport now played all over the world”

The club will play against West Hoathly on the evening of the 28th august, the village that both Jasper Vinall and his unwitting killer Edward Tye came from.

About Horsted Keynes Cricket Club:

Horsted Keynes Cricket Club is a family, village club with 3 sides, the League Side play in Sussexs Central division 8 (and are currently top of the league), a Sunday side which plays regular friendly matches and a T20 side - the HK Horseman.

HKCC player Jamie Marmion completes a cover drive

The club has a new but growing juniors section which caters for 5 - 11 year olds.

To learn more about Horsted Keynes Cricket club and its place in cricketing history, click here https://hkcc-1624.co.uk/