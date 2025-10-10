It has been a tremendously successful season on many fronts for West Chiltington & Thakeham Cricket Club’s senior teams.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first XI achieved promotion to the Sussex Premier League at the fourth time of asking, having missed out on the final day three years running.

It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and one part of a five-year plan that began in 2020. Covid got in the way that year, but five seasons later and they have achieved (at least with the first XI) what they set out to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021 the club brought in a player coach with the aim of improving standards. This set them on their way with promotion into Division 2.

West Chiltington and Thakeham CC celebrate a wicket | Picture: Paul Elphick - @elphick1969

In 2022 the first XI missed a second straight promotion by just 18 points having been top with two games to go, losing the last two games. In truth the young squad was even younger then and probably lacked the experience and mentality. They missed out again in 2023 by only nine points.

This is the first time the club have been in the Premier. The club formed from a merger between West Chiltington CC and Thakeham CC in 2000. Prior to that Thakeham only played friendly matches and West Chiltington had only around 20 players and competed in Division 2 of the old West Sussex League.

They started a junior section in 2005, won Division 1 of the West Sussex League in 2006 and it’s been rapid progress since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second XI was launched in 2007 and they now run four Saturday sides and a women’s XI.

Reuben Taylor | Picture: Paul Elphick - @elphick1969

From the West Sussex League they moved into the Sussex Invitation League, then into the combined West Sussex Invitation League and only joined the Sussex Cricket League in 2015. Ten years later they’ve reached the top table – a wonderful story of what can be achieved with the right people, the right set-up and the good fortune to have some talented cricketers along the way.

The story is told in more detail at www.wctcc.co.uk/history

For 2025 WC&T brought in Nathan Poole from Preston Nomads, whose experience, leadership and professionalism has added levels to training and focus on matchdays as well as raising the bar for all players.

They also brought in a bowling all-rounder from India, Ashay Palkar, whose wickets and runs have been vital. Then there was the return of important players such as Louis Storey and Reuben Taylor and better availability across the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Poole | Picture: Paul Elphick - @elphick1969

The form of young Charlie Woodage with the bat, averaging 56 from 13 innings, scoring 614 runs, has been a huge boost. Storey smashed 198 on the opening day, and Taylor averaged 49.

With the ball it was a team effort – Palkar taking 32 wickets but not far behind were four who came through the junior section - Charlie Davies (26wkts), Ben van Noort (24), Hugo Gillespie (24) and Reuben Taylor (22).

The club are proud that the foundations of the team are rooted in their junior section.

For the second XI, it was a record-breaking season, winning all 17 matches played, only failing to win one curtailed by rain, amassing 520 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Strefner (31) led the way in the wickets column and Alex Tatchell (477) in the runs. They now go into Division 4 West – a higher leage than the firsts were in eight years ago.

The Third XI had a difficult season, finishing eighth in Division 8 West, but the Fourth XI had an impressive run at Division 12 West finishing second and may still be promoted depending on how the league restructure divisions.

The main objective of the Fourth XI is to bring through junior players into adult cricket and this was certainly achieved with 11 U15s or U14s featuring regularly.

And for the first time in their history the club entered a Women’s XI into the Sussex Women’s League. The league is a commitment to 11-a-side hard-ball cricket and they ended third in Division 2 Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pranjali Palkar scored 244 runs at an average of 49 and Vicky Holliday scored 133 (ave 44). In the Sussex Slam the Women’s team made it to finals day, pipped in the final itself by a strong Hailsham side.