Sussex cricketers continue to show some excellent form with bat and ball in their winter exertions around the world.

There has been some outstanding batting from new oversea recruit Dan Hughes in the Big Bash in Australia, while James Coles and Jack Carson are in action with the England Lions and Dan Ibrahim and Bertie Foreman are both plying their trade in Australia.

After Ibrahim’s three wickets and 40 runs in day one of a two-day fixture in Australia for Newcastle City, day two turned out to be even more fruitful for the Sussex all-rounder.

Ibrahim picked up another three wickets in the first innings, to take his bowling figures for 6-51 from 19.4 overs and with his opponents put into bat once again, he bowled superbly to take a five-fer, conceding just 19 runs in the second innings.

Dan Hughes inSixers action in the BBL (Photo by Simon Sturzaker/Getty Images)

His performance, along with captain Oli Carter’s century in the first innings, gave Newcastle City a comprehensive victory in round nine of the 1st Grade Rippit Premiership competition.

A product of the Sussex Pathway, Foreman has spent his winter getting game time for Sydney-based Manly Warringah.

He showed his quality with both bat and ball when he took 2-31 from his 10 overs and made 58. He followed up that performance with more runs and wickets when he took 3-55 from 10 overs and contributed 34 with the bat against Randwick Petersham.

In white-ball cricket in Australia this winter, Foreman has taken 13 wickets an average of 11.07.

Sussex duo Coles and Carson’s tour of India is well under way with the England Lions, with both making an impact on the side in their first appearances.

England Lions started with a two-day warm up against India A, before a three-match four-day series against the hosts, with the first match ending in a draw.

Coles made a useful 20 from 23 deliveries, batting a eight. Carson, who did not bat, took 2 -65 from his 14 overs.

In their opening four-day fixture, Carson shone on day one of the game with a blistering half-century, chalking up 53 from just 35 balls in the first innings.

Two more matches remain versus India A, the first from this Wednesday (Jan 24) to Saturday, the second from February 1 to 4, both at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Overseas batter Hughes played a pivotal role in a nail-biting final group game for the Sydney Sixers as they ensured their place in the Big Bash qualifier with the final ball of the innings.

Returning to the top of the order, Hughes made 74 from just 43 deliveries as he anchored the innings to give the Sixers a three-wicket victory in one of the games of the tournament in the Big Bash. That knock included seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 172.09.