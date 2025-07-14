Ifield and Three Bridges play out draw in Premier Division

Dan Smith. Ifield Cricket Club. Pic SR2505111. SR Staff/Nationalworld

The second Premier Division derby of the season between Ifield and Three Bridges ended in a draw.

Bridges won the return fixture on the opening day comfortably but this time they fell short in the run chase.

Ifield batted first and got off to a very solid start thanks Mike Norris (55) and Dan Smith (75). The pair put on 111 for the first wicket before Norris was bowled by Oliver Brown.

Raminda Wijesooriya went cheaply before Usman Khan (46), Fazlan Nizamdeen (15), Mahad Ahmed (24) and Archit Patel (25 not out) helped Ifield get to 277/6 from their 58 overs.

Rowan Naude took 3-125 while Brown took 2-38.

James Russell and George Thomas (37) put on 81 for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Smith.

Russell (90) was holding the innings together as others got starts around him including Luke Beaufort (30), Michael Cowdrey (36) and Joe Walker (33).

But they ran out of overs and fell 25 runs short of the target and had to settle for a draw with three wickets in hand.

Bridges remain in third, one point behind Preston Nomads in second and 58 points behind runaway leaders Horsham.

Ifield are second from bottom, 13 points ahead of Bognor and 18 points behind East Grinstead.

Bridges host Nomads this week while Ifield face Roffey.