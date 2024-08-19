Ifield continue their promotion push, Three Bridges miss out on going top

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ifield continued their push for promotion to the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division with a dominant 153-run win against Mayfield.

And overseas batsman Raminda Wijesooriya was the star of the show with an astonishing innings of 167 from just 123 balls.

After losing openers Mike Norris and Dan Smith early, Wijesooriya dominated the 179 third wicket partnership with Archit Patel (36).

Fazlan Nizamdeen also contributed with an unbeaten 34 as Ifield finished their innings on 298-8.

Ifield's Raminda Wijesooriya on his way to 167 against Ifield | Picture: Alice-Rose Watling

Callum Saker took 3-38 for Mayfield.

In reply, Mayfield were never in the chase as Ifield’s bowlers took wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper Graeme Dean took 2-25 but it was Dan Smith who was the pick of the bowlers with 4-35 from his allotted nine overs. Mayfield were all out for 145.

Ifield are top of Division and 15 points ahead of second-placed Haywards Heath. But crucially they are 34 points ahead of third placed West Chiltington. This means they just have win two of their last three games to secure promotion for the second season running.

This week they host St James’s Montefiore.

In the Premier Division, Three Bridges missed the chance to go above leaders Preston Nomads after losing to East Grinstead by 42 runs. Nomads lost to Horsham and a win for Bridges would have seen them go two points above them at the top of the table.

Joe Walker won the toss and elected to field and it looked the right decision as Conor Golding and Arran Brown struck early to leave East Grinstead 442.

But Sussex stars Oli Carter (92) and Fynn Hudson-Prentice (34) steadied the ship and 29 from Brad Hatchett got them to 221-8 from their 50 overs. Ben Lucking was once again the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-48 and Rowan Naude took 2-29.

In reply, Daniel Burton dismissed both Bridges openers – James Russell and Matt Boyle – and then Hudson-Prentice (3-45) bowled both Golding and Scott Lenham to leave them 51-4.

Michael Cowdrey hit 59 but it wasn’t enough as Bridges were all out for 174.

Bridges are 18 points behind Nomads with Horsham just 18 points behind them. Bridges travel to Cuckfield on Saturday.