Ifield Cricket Club captain confident his side can compete in Division 2 as star overseas player returns

Ifield skipper Graeme Dean.

Dean’s side were promoted after a thrilling finish to the Division 3 West season last year, and now they will be looking to consolidate their position in Division 2.

Dean told us: “Obviously having gone up last season we expect a tough season but having retained the majority of our players we are confident we will compete . Our Sri Lankan overseas Raminda Wijesooriya will be back for his third stint which is excellent news for all the club.

“We will be looking for our other experienced players to step up to the new challenge of the longer format and if we keep a good core of players you never know what could happen .

“In terms of new players we have signed a few that are accomplished batsman and bowlers so I’m hoping they will blend in with the current side.”

Ifield started their pre-season last week against Steyning and recorded a victory - with the poor weather it’s the only game they have managed to play.

This week Ifield have the T20 cup against either St Peter’s or Cuckfield. Dean said: “A stiff task to say the least.”

Ifield start their league campaign away at Preston Nomads 2nd XI on Saturday, May 11.

Three Bridges are looking forward to another Premier Division campaign – and kicked off pre-season with a win over current champions Cuckfield.