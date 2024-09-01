Ifield Cricket Club skipper reveals secret of their success after securing promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graeme Dean has revealed the secret of Ifield Cricket Club’s success after securing a second promotion in two years.

Dean’s side beat title rivals Haywards Heath on Saturday to claim the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 title and ensure Premier Division cricket next season.

Ifield have lead the way for most of the season and Dean is proud of his side.

"It’s been a long, tough season especially as we only came up last year from Division 3,” he said. "The boys are absolutely buzzing and they should be proud of themselves. I think the reason why we were successful is because we managed to keep the same core team for most of the year, along with putting in effort twice a week at training . We also stuck to our game plan week in, week out and always believed in ourselves no matter the situation.”

The promotion-winning Ifield team | Picture: submitted

He added: “I think we started to think about winning the league about five or six games ago. We realised that although we had lost a few games we were capable of beating the top sides.”

Dean picked out Sri Lankan overseas Raminda Wijesooriya, who is the division’s secon d top run scorer with 861 runs, Dan Smith who has scored 690 runs and new signing Fazlan Nizamdeen, who has taken 39 wickets – the most in the division – as the top performers. Ifield will be looking to finish the season with a win when they host already relegated Rottingdean on Saturday.

Elsewhere Ram CC are top of Division 5 West going into the final game of the season. Crawley Eagles have been relegated from Division 3 West.